TURK BIGOTS CONTINUE TO SUPPLY TERRORISTS WHILE DEMANDING JUSTICE FOR UIGHERS IN CHINA; WAR OF ATTRITION IN NORTH HAMA; SAA FREES DOZENS OF HOSTAGES IN E. ALEPPO PROV.

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

Ziad Fadel

Turk psychopath, Recep Tayyip Erdoghan, has verbally attacked China for its aggressive policies towards that country’s Uigher population. Turk Foreign Ministry spokesman, Hami Aksoy called China’s treatment of the Uighers: “a great shame for humanity.” Ankara also accused Beijing of killing the Uigher poet, Abdurrahim Heyit, while he was in state custody. Words such as “genocide” have been bandied about in several Turk tirades over the treatment of ethnic Turks living in Xinjiang Province in the West of China. Accusations, largely not denied by the Chinese, have included “concentration camps”, “indoctrination camps” and “forcible measures”. The Chinese have responded to the charges with arguments going to “controlling terrorism” and tamping down militancy, the same issues with which Turkey has to deal in its never-ending propaganda war against the PKK. And without saying so, the Chinese pointed indirectly at Turkey’s criminal support of terrorists in both Syria and Iraq. Let’s not forget that ISIS descended upon Mosul from Turkey.

Your editor is always amused by open hypocrisy. Erdoghan, who has promoted militant Islamism in Syria; given haven to some of the world’s most prolific decapitationists; armed and fed whole hoards of crypto-retardates from the Arab World’s cesspools of Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE, is now pointing fingers at a country which is also, like Syria, locked in a battle to the death with radical, global Islamism. I am laughing as I write this post.

The so-called poet, Heyit, was shown to be alive by Chinese state media 2 days ago, thus, kiboshing Turkish blowhard Erdoghan’s erroneous claim that he was dead. The physical appearance of Uighers resembles those of Mongol tribesmen.

NORTH HAMA AND SOUTHERN IDLIB:

Al-Khuwayn Town: On February 12, 2019, the SAA repelled another boring attempt to infiltrate its lines in Southeast Idlib as the terrorists of Nusra received a complete drubbing by drones, artillery and snipers. According to Wael, the number of rodents confirmed killed was 3 with scores injured.

Al-Janaabira Town: Also on February 12, the SAA confirmed the destruction of a row of fortifications after grubs from Kataa`ib Al-‘Izza attacked an SAA position with machine guns in South Hama Province. The terrorists reportedly performed some peekaboo maneuver trying to persuade the Syrian troops into moving out of their defensive positions, but, to no avail. We have no detailed information about rodent casualties although trucks used to carry the dead and wounded were spotted in the aftermath of the fighting.

Khaan Shaykhoon: On February 15, 2019, the SAA annihilated 4 HQs of Nusra (HTS) along with a row of revetments along the eastern side of the Ghaab Valley, Syria’s Bekaa, near the towns of Al-Huwayzand Al-Huwayja. Spotters reported 4 rodents killed with many wounded.

More fighting was reported in Waadi Al-Dawraat east of Al-Lataamina; at Al-Sukayk east of Khaan Shaykhoon; Al-Tuwayna where the SAA deployed Katyusha rockets to obliterate an entire nest of rodents belonging to the Al-Hizb Al-Turkistaani.

A T-72 fires its holy round at scurrying cockroaches belonging to Nusra at Khaan Shaykhoon. (Photo courtesy of SANA)

It appears that Russia is still trying to get Erdoghan on board. He won’t budge and won’t be seen attacking his fellow Islamist murderers.

________________________________________________

ALEPPO:

(Photo: SANA)

Dayr Qaaq: The young men in the photo saluted the Syrian Army’s special operations tactical group for their release from the grip of the noisome filth of Nusra. They were hostages of Abu Muhammad Al-Jawlaani and his Turk enablers. The operation took place near Al-Baab where these young men, who refused to serve in any terrorist group, were tortured and brainwashed for months. According to Monzer, they all begged for the opportunity to exact revenge by enlisting in the Syrian Army.

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Al Qaeda, Arab Zionists, Erdogan, GCC, ISIL, Nusra Front, SAA, Syria, Takfiris, Turkey, War on Syria | Tagged: Hama, Idlib |