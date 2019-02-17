Yemenis Protest against Normalizing Ties with Zionist Enemy: Photos

The Yemenis on Sunday protested heavily against the normalization of ties with the Zionist entity after the foreign minister of the Saudi-backed government Khaled Al-Yamani attended the Warsaw conference in presence of the Zionist premier Benjamin Netanyahu.
The protestors accused all the Arab regimes that participated in the conference of betrayal, highlighting sticking to the Palestinian cause.
Source: Al-Manar English Website
