Zionist Occupation Forces Assault 47th Gaza Protests: Dozens Injured

Posted on February 17, 2019

February 15, 2019

Great March of Return

The Zionist occupation forces Friday fired live bullets and gas bombs while attacking the Return Protests on Gaza border, injuring or suffocating dozens of Palestinians.

After Friday Prayers, Gazans started flocking into the Strip’s order to protest the Zionist blockade and demand the return to their occupied lands.

Zionist sources mentioned that the Israeli military command authorized the enemy soldiers to fire live bullets at the upper part of the protestors’ bodies and warned them from being exposed to sniping operations.

It is worth noting that the National Committee of the Return Marches called for wide participation in the weekly protests which have been held for 47 consecutive weeks.

