Iran to Act if Terrorists Continue Presence in Pakistan – Pakistan’s Inability to Prevent Terrorist Acts Intolerable

February 18, 2019

If activities of terrorists situated in Pakistani soil continue, Iran has the right to confront them and make necessary decisions, said Chief of General Staff of Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri.

“If, for whatever reason, the activities of the training centers and shelters of terrorist groups in Pakistan continue, Iran has the right to fight these centers based on UN Charter and will adopt related decisions if required,” he told reporters on the sideline of an event in Qom on Monday.

He noted that Pakistan bears the responsibility of fighting the so-called Jaish ul-Adl terrorist group in its soil, adding, “secret and semi-secret training camps have been created and equipped by terrorist groups in Pakistan with the money of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to create insecurity inside Iran.”

Baqeri went on to say that ‘serious’ talks have been started between Iran and Pakistan in this regard, noting, “our demand from the Pakistani authorities is to either clear the territories of the terrorist groups themselves or allow the Islamic Republic’s Armed Forces to enter the field and fight these groups.”

He also said that Pakistani Army has launched an operation in its Baluchistan region on Sunday but he cast doubt on the effectiveness of such measures, adding that this is why the two countries continue their dialogue to establish stable security in the region.

The suicide attack, which targeted a bus carrying Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps personnel, claimed the lives of 27 people and injured dozens of others in southeastern Iran. The so-called Jaish ul-Adl terror group, which is based across the border in Pakistan and is responsible for kidnapping Iranian border guards and carrying out other terrorist attacks of this kind in Zahedan over the past years, claimed responsibility for the Wednesday attack.

Also, in a meeting with Armed Forces personnel of Qom province on Monday, Bagheri noted, “no power dares attack the country,” while describing Iran’s security as “unique”.

“Today, complete security along the borders of the country has been established, and the military and defense power of Iran has reached a point that it can respond to any threat hundreds of kilometers away from its borders,” he added.

Source: Mehr News Agency

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi criticized Pakistan for failing to prevent the recent terrorist attack on the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) forces along the common borders, describing it as unacceptable to Tehran.

“It is not tolerable for us that the Pakistani government and army fail to prevent these evil and terrorist acts against Iran from inside its territory,” Qassemi told reporters at his weekly press conference in Tehran on Monday.

The Islamic Republic of Iran is willing to see that its common border with Pakistan is a border of friendship and peace, he said.

The spokesman further hoped that the Islamabad government would be able and willing to prevent such terrorist incidents.

Last Wednesday, 27 27 IRGC members were martyred and 13 others were injured when bus was hit by the suicide car bomb attack traveling between the cities of Zahedan and Khash, in Sistan and Balouchestan.

The IRGC’s Quds Base said in a statement that an explosives-laden car rammed into the bus, which was taking the personnel back to their homes.

The so-called Jaish ul-Adl terrorist group has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Iran, Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Thursday there are clear links between the terror attack and spy agencies of some countries in the region and beyond, urging Iranian security organizations to seriously pursue the issue.

In a Sunday telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said his country is ready for any kind of cooperation with Iran to probe into the terrorist attack.

Source: Tasnim News Agency

