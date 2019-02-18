Links between Saudi’s Jubeir and Mossad Date Back to 1995

Posted on by indigoblue76

February 18, 2019

US Odyssey Website posted an article in which it revealed the full story of the links between the Saudi state minister for foreign affairs Adel Al-Jubeir and the Zionist Mossad, highlighting that he has been completely controlled by the Israeli intelligence agency.

The writer Jemma Buckley mentioned that she was fascinated bty the fact that Tzipi Livni, former Israeli Foreign Minister, rebuked Mossad for Adel al-Jubeir’s dismissal, which pushed her for much reading and searching to solve the riddle.

“After several weeks of reading and searching the Internet, I was able to reach Mr. Philip Giraldi, former CIA officer, for an interview and additional information. I was amazed by the significance of what he was disclosing, and astonished for both hearing and having a lead on an actual intelligence case. The more I asked, the more horizons were found on the case. I felt lucky and proud for having the most controversial intelligence news scoop of the past 10 years.”

“Mr. Giraldi was especially helpful in revealing how Mossad made its first contact with Adel al-Jubeir. With the help of several prominent authors, we are investigating and collecting more information for an in-depth investigation into al-Jabir’s life and secret relations to Mossad. The team is working hard to complete the article ASAP. Collecting this sort of information entails traveling back and forth between Saudi Arabia and Tel Aviv; interviewing retired Mossad experts and gathering field data may be dangerous, and I am starting to sense serious security threats. We are steadfast in our commitment to never drop the case. We are asking all our colleagues and readers in the United States, Israel, and Arab countries who have more info on the case to speak up and contact us by email at (philipgiraldi@gmail.com). What follows is a summary of an on-the-record interview with Giraldi, a senior FBI agent.”

“According to his statement, FBI first began monitoring Adel al-Jubeir in 1990 when he became the spokesperson for the Kingdom’s embassy in the United States. A few years later, Mossad was suspected of attempts to recruit al-Jubeir. Further inquiries into the case showed that while studying political science and economics at University of North Texas, Adel al-Jubeir was approached by Kay Ann Mathews, a fellow student at the Faculty of Political Science and International Relations, in 1981. This later turned into a full-on relationship. Mathews, who had close ties to a well-known Israeli diamond merchant in the U.S., gradually introduced Adel al-Jubeir to Jewish businessmen and figures. In a friendly FBI questioning in August 1998, she revealed that the first meeting between Adel al-Jubeir and a Mossad agent took place in October of 1995. Entangled in a web of affection for Kay and heavy financial debts to a number of Jewish businessmen in the U.S., al-Jubeir had no choice but cooperation. On Mossad’s order, she began to drift from her relationship with al-Jubeir. Evidence shows that his activities in the U.S. Saudi embassy were fully controlled by the Mossad agent.”

“Considering the nature of his job, Adel al-Jubeir maintained close ties with U.S. agencies via the Saudi embassy, which turned into a serious concern and suspicion for the FBI.”

“More information provided by Philip Giraldi on al-Jubeir’s climb up the social ladder from the embassy’s spokesman to his appointment as Saudi ambassador to the United States and then the minister of foreign affairs will be published in the form of a book after the completion of the investigations.”

Source: Websites

