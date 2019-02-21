Nasrallah : the American era ended, and the end of the Israeli era has become close نصرالله: انتهى الزمن الأميركي… واقتربت نهاية الزمن الإسرائيلي

Posted on by martyrashrakat

فبراير 21, 2019

Written by Nasser Kandil,

The emergence of the Secretary-General of Hezbollah Al Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was not to reassure the followers of the resistance axis due to the Israeli and the Gulf rumors about his health, rather to invest this malicious campaign as a promotional campaign for what he will say. His emergence was not to announce positions towards the Lebanese situation, the governmental delay, and the political relationships, rather to ensure in brief the positive content of the resistance’s relationships, alliances, and its wise administration of the internal issues especially what is related to the relationship between Hezbollah and the Free Patriotic Party.

It is clear that Al Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah wanted to draw a new strategic scene in the region, under the title that the resistance axis from Iran to Yemen, Iraq, Lebanon, Palestine, to Syria has succeeded in thwarting the American project in all its military and political aspects. Neither the siege on Iran has affected its regime, nor the deal of the century succeeded, nor did the war on Syria change the victory which is in favor of Syria, its President, and its army. The US withdrawal from Syria is a part of all, as the American failure in Afghanistan, moreover, the relationship between the resistance axis and Russia is comfortable. Therefore, all these reasons have pushed the American to the political and military despair which was interpreted in the decision of withdrawal.

Because Syria is the main pillar in drawing this strategic scene, Al Sayyed Nasrallah has consolidated the path of victory which has not completed yet, despite the importance of Idlib and the Eastern of Euphrates under the title ” the spread of Syria’s domination on its territories in peace and in war, since the resolution is ready and the capacities are available”. The Israeli failure in changing Syria has become complete with the Israeli failure in besieging the resistance and preventing its access to the qualitative weapons, along with the Israeli failure in drawing new rules of engagement in Syria. Therefore the reckless act to impose them will change them but not in favor of Israel, and this will lead to open confrontation, because the resistance axis will respond in a strong way cannot be expected by the Israelis. The Arab rushing towards Damascus will continue despite the American tactical obstruction as the Kurdish-Turkish-Gulf rushing towards Damascus.

It is clear from the words of Al Sayyed Hassan that the clash with Israel is the interpretation of the American failure and the resistance’s confidence in its possession of a plan, capabilities, and comprehensive qualitative will in Galilee that was supported by the operation of the North Shield because the issue of tunnels is just a detail since not all the tunnels were discovered. But most importantly because the Israeli operation which made the settlers believe the seriousness of the resistance in the preparation for Al Galilee operation has spread panic among their ranks. Furthermore, the equation of “Hammer” has become terrifying enough instead of the missiles themselves, after Netanyahu’s operation under the title “discovering the tunnels and raising the morale of the settlers”. The precise missiles have become available, so it is enough for the settlers to know that Netanyahu’s war to neutralize the precise missile does not prevent the resistance to reach to the Israeli depth, rather to make the settlers human shields to protect the army and government installations which are the goal of the missiles. During the war to come which may be caused by wrong Israeli consideration or reckless electoral rigor the Israelis will witness surprises that will make them regret.

In the psychological war, Al Sayyed had three qualitative goals, the campaign of rumors about his health has granted the interview an exceptional presence and his messages a qualitative spread and effect. He was able to spread panic in the northern of Palestine due to his seriousness and credibility in analyzing the concept of Al Galilee operation comparing with the North Shield and led to a kind of displacement among the settlers. In the depth, he caused confusion between the political and military leadership on one hand and the residents of the big cities on the other hand, after he explained the real meaning of the interest of the Israeli leaders in preventing the resistance from possessing precise missile; which means leaving the people die instead of the leaders.

The one who understands the meaning of the Al Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah’s equations which mean that the resistance axis has ended successfully the American era in the region and is preparing for the end of the Israeli era knows the reason of calm and briefing in dealing with local and Arab issues that seem important at the first glance, but their importance is decreased comparing with the coming. So automatically there will be a change in the rules of equations.

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

يناير 28, 2019

– لم تكن إطلالة الأمين العام لحزب الله السيد حسن نصرالله لطمأنة جمهور محور المقاومة، غير القلق أصلاً، بعد الشائعات الإسرائيلية والخليجية حول وضعه الصحي، بل لاستثمار هذه الحملة الخبيثة بصفتها حملة ترويجية لما سيقوله، ولم تكن الإطلالة لإعلان مواقف من الوضع اللبناني والتعثر الحكومي والعلاقات السياسية، بل للاكتفاء بإيجاز بتثبيت المضمون الإيجابي لعلاقات المقاومة وتحالفاتها وإدارتها الهادئة للملفات الداخلية، خصوصاً ما يتصل منها بالعلاقة بين حزب الله والتيار الوطني الحر، والاهتمام بالأهم.

– الواضح أن السيد نصرالله أراد رسم المشهد الاستراتيجي الجديد في المنطقة، وعنوانه أن محور المقاومة من إيران إلى اليمن إلى العراق إلى لبنان وفلسطين وإلى سورية خصوصاً، قد نجح في إفشال المشروع الأميركي بكل تجلياته العسكرية والسياسية، فلا الحصار على إيران أنتج اهتزاز نظامها، ولا صفقة القرن أقلعت، ولا الحرب على سورية بقي ثمة أمل لتغيير وجهة النصر فيها المحسومة للدولة السورية ورئيسها وجيشها، والانسحاب الأميركي من سورية جزء من كل، والكل هو الفشل الأميركي وصولاً إلى أفغانستان، والعلاقة بين محور المقاومة وروسيا مريحة ومطمئنة، ما أوصل الأميركي إلى اليأس السياسي والعسكري اللذين يترجمها قرار الانسحاب.

– لأن سورية حجر الرحى في رسم هذا المشهد الاستراتيجي ثبت السيد نصرالله، مسار النصر الذي يكتمل، رغم أهمية عقدتي إدلب وشرق الفرات، فالطريق أحادي الاتجاه فيهما، وعنوانه بسط سلطة الدولة السورية سلماً أو حرباً، والقرار حاضر والقدرات متوافرة، وبالتوازي مع هذا المسار الفشل الإسرائيلي في تغيير سورية يكمله الفشل الإسرائيلي في حصار المقاومة ومنع حصولها على الأسلحة النوعية، والتتويج بالفشل الإسرائيلي في رسم قواعد اشتباك جديدة في سورية، سيؤدي التصرف الطائش لفرضها إلى تغييرها فعلاً، لكن في غير صالح «إسرائيل»، لأن كل شيء سيصبح وارداً في مواجهة مفتوحة قد يتسبّب بها أي تصرف طائش للإسرائيليين، ومحور المقاومة سيردّ، ويرد بقوة ربما لا يتوقعها الإسرائيليون، والهرولة العربية إلى دمشق، رغم الفرملة الأميركية التكتيكية، ستتواصل وهي تتواصل، كتعبير عن التسابق التركي الكردي الخليجي نحو دمشق، مع الفشل الأميركي والإسرائيلي.

– الواضح من نسبة توزيع كلام السيد على المحاور أن الاشتباك مع «إسرائيل» هو ترجمة زمن الفشل الأميركي، وأن المقاومة واثقة من امتلاكها خطة ومقدرات وإرادة عملية نوعية شاملة في الجليل، في أوانها، زادتها عملية درع الشمال الإسرائيلية حظوظاً لأن الأنفاق تفصيل جزئي منها، وليست كل الأنفاق هي التي كشفت، ولأن الأهم هو الحال المعنوية للمستوطنين الذين ساهمت العملية الإسرائيلية بجعلهم يصدقون جدية المقاومة في الإعداد لعملية الجليل وزادت منسوب الذعر بين صفوفهم، مطلقاً معادلة «الشاكوش» بات كافياً للرعب بدلاً من الصاروخ، بسبب عملية نتنياهو تحت عنوان كشف الأنفاق ورفع معنويات المستوطنين، والصواريخ الدقيقة باتت متوفرة وبما يكفي، ويكفي أن يعلم المستوطنون أن حرب نتنياهو لتحييد الصواريخ الدقيقة لا تهدف لمنع قدرة المقاومة على بلوغ العمق الإسرائيلي، وهو قائم بصواريخ ثقيلة غير دقيقة، بل يهدف لجعل المستوطنين دروعاً بشرية لحماية منشآت الجيش والحكومة التي ستستهدفها الصواريخ. وفي الحرب القادمة، التي قد تتسبب بها حسابات إسرائيلية خاطئة، أو جموح انتخابي غير محسوب سيشهد الإسرائيليون مفاجآت تجعلهم يندمون.

– في الحرب النفسية سجل السيد ثلاثة أهداف نوعية، فاستثماره حملة الشائعات حول وضعه الصحي منح حواره حضوراً استثنائياً ورسائله انتشاراً وتأثيراً نوعيين، وفي شمال فلسطين خلق معادلة الذعر بجدية وصدقية تحليله لمفهوم عملية الجليل مقارنة بدرع الشمال، وضمن نزوحاً للمستوطنين مع أول «ضربة شاكوش»، وفي العمق ضمن ارتباكاً واهتزازاً بين القيادة السياسية والعسكرية من جهة وسكان المدن الكبرى من جهة أخرى، بعد كشف المعنى الحقيقي لاهتمام القيادات الإسرائيلية بمنع امتلاك المقاومة للصواريخ الدقيقة، وهو بوضوح ترك الناس يموتون بدلاً من القادة.

– مَن يدرك معنى معادلات السيد نصرالله، وملخصها أن محور المقاومة قد أنهى بنجاح الزمن الأميركي في المنطقة، وهو يستعدّ لإنهاء الزمن الإسرائيلي، يعرف سبب الهدوء والإيجاز في التعامل مع قضايا تفصيلية محلية وعربية تبدو مهمة للوهلة الأولى، لكن أهميتها تتراجع عندما تُقاس بحجم الآتي وما تتهيأ له المنطقة، بما يكفل تلقائياً تغيير قواعد المعادلات التي تحكمها بالتتابع والتداعي.

Related Videos

Related Articles

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: America, Deal of the Century, Nasser Kandil, USA, Zionist entity | Tagged: ‘Hezbollah Tunnels’ |