Trump: Ziofascist Imperial Front Man

By Stephen Lendman

Trump fronts for imperial America; its military, industrial, security complex; Wall Street, and Israeli Zionist ideologues, fascist extremists, and religious fundamentalists.

His one-sided support for the Jewish state is more extreme than any of his predecessors. His so-called/yet to be released Israeli/Palestinian peace plan is so hostile to fundamental Palestinian rights, he’s too embarrassed to release what’s dead before arrival.

His hatemongering bombast and bravado Big Lies, wrapped in the American flag, the national symbol Mark Twain once called for replacing with a “skull and cross-bones,” rages against Iran, Venezuela, and other sovereign states.

His President’s Day address in Miami was a call to arms against peace, equity and justice, focusing on Venezuela, sounding Hitlerian – how he always sounds when raging against independent governments he wants forcefully toppled.

He’s an embarrassment to the office he holds; disdainful of the rights of ordinary people, the rule of law, and democratic values; a threat to world peace and freedom-loving people everywhere, including at home.

He represents dark interests wanting planet earth colonized and controlled, all nations transformed into ruler/serf societies, enforced by militarized police state harshness – NATO serving as a global force against nonbelievers.

The America he supports is unsafe and unfit to live in. The same goes for all nations in his crosshairs, wanting US-controlled puppet regimes installed, replacing their sovereign independence and fundamental freedoms.

Iran and Venezuela are in the eye of his storm, Russia and China on deck for regime change if and when all other sovereign independent governments are eliminated – a prescription for potentially humanity destroying nuclear war.

He and other extremists running the US bear testimony to perhaps higher intelligence being more of a curse than blessing. Humans may become the only species ever to destroy itself – and all other life forms with it if things go too far, the way they’re ominously heading.

In Miami on President’s Day, a federal holiday commemorating national leaders responsible for genocidal imperial expansion for wealth, power, and privilege at the expense of ordinary people everywhere – a day of dishonor to mourn, not celebrate, Trump used the occasion to rage for regime change in Venezuela.

Threatening its military, he bellowed that they’re “risking their future. They are risking their lives,” adding “(i)f you (continue supporting Maduro), you will find no safe harbor, no easy exit and no way out. You will lose everything.”

He barely stopped short of declaring war on the country, an invasion perhaps to follow if he goes this far, perhaps supported by Pentagon terror-bombing, massacring civilians he pretends to support.

President Maduro asked “(w)ho is the commander of (Venezuela’s) armed forces, Donald Trump from Miami?” Calling his Monday address “Nazi-style discourse…to enslave us,” he added:

“They think they own the country, (trumpeting, pun intended) arrogant orders, offen(ding) (the) dignity” of Venezuela’s military – mobilized to defend the nation against the scourge of US imperial designs for conquest and control.

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez denounced Trump, tweeting: “The best thing (he) can offer to Venezuela is military aggression…(the same) imperial assistance) provided to Iraq, Libya…Syria” and other nations.

“The people of Venezuela will never allow any empire to threaten our national integrity again! (We’ll stay) free in peace forever.”

Her comments followed Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza, saying “(g)iven the evident failure of the coup agenda designed in Washington with the aim of establishing a puppet government in Venezuela to endorse the plundering of its resources, Donald Trump now intends to dictate direct orders to the Venezuelan military to ignore the Constitution.”

“The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela declares to the international community that US President Donald Trump has again threatened Venezuela with military aggression, clearly violating the principles established by the UN Charter, reiterating…that all options are being considered with respect to Venezuela, including a military scenario that has been planned since August 11, 2017.”

A separate Maduro government statement via Twitter said “Venezuela demands the immediate cessation of all unilateral violent actions against it, which constitute the illegal and criminal blockade of the Venezuelan people, and at the same time declares to the international community that the US chauvinistic government and its president will be responsible for any violation of peace in Venezuela.”

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez slammed the Trump regime, saying (h)umanitarian aid is a pretext for a war of oil plunder. (O)ffensive (rhetoric) confirms the threat of (US) military aggression against Venezuela.

Russia will deliver 300 tons of humanitarian aid to Venezuela on Wednesday, the real thing, not Trump regime cookies while enforcing crushing sanctions on the country, imposed to cause pain and suffering of its people.

Maduro announced Russian assistance, saying it’ll “be legally delivered to the international airport of Caracas.”

Moscow called US Trojan horse aid an interventionist plot, a provocation, part of the Trump regime’s scheme to topple Venezuela’s government.

Last week, over 900 tons of medicines were delivered to Venezuela, mostly from China and Cuba.

US aid is fake. Venezuelan Vice President Planning Ricardo Menendez said US hostility toward the country cost $38 billion in the last three years alone – much more since 1999.

Menendez explained that US actions since 2016 cost Venezuela $23 billion in GDP growth, $15 billion related to its US-based CITGO affiliate – plus another $20 billion in sabotage to its oil operations, $58 billion overall in the past three years.

He called so-called US humanitarian aid “cynical” – coming against the backdrop of economic/sanctions war on the country.

Exacerbated by low oil prices, crisis conditions in Venezuelan have been largely made-in-the-USA – a diabolical plot to crush Bolivarian social democracy, wanting the country colonized and controlled, its valued oil and other resources plundered, its people exploited as serfs.

The fate of the nation hangs in the balance, its sovereign independence at stake, a freedom v. fascism struggle – the right of Venezuelans to live free or be dominated by the scourge of a rapacious/repressive imperial master.

