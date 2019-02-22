MARTYRDOM ANNIVERSARY 54 FOR MALCOLM X (R.A.), OUR TEACHER: OPPOSE JEWISH SUPREMACISM AS HE DID OR DON’T SPEAK HIS NAME

Posted on by martyrashrakat

by Jonathan Azaziah

There aren’t enough salutes in the WORLD… No… Hell no… The whole of the UNIVERSE… Which can adequately pay homage to our teacher, our preacher, our leader, our hero, our inspiration, our rock and our Anti-Parasitic guiding starlight, Malcolm X aka El-Hajj Malik El-Shabazz (R.A.) Even if such salutes were executed by Earth’s Most Righteous straight in the hideous, scaled faces of Earth’s Most Evil, it simply wouldn’t be sufficient. True indeed, nothing would be. That’s how monumental Malcolm X (R.A.) was and is; that’s how gigantic he was and is; that’s how vital he was and is, not to mention how much he was hated by the Anglo-Zionist Imperium. He was special, simple and plain, in the classic sense of the word. The Michiganian-turned-New-Yorker, son of a Georgian Garveyite father and a Grenadian Garveyite mother, was a personality so unique that there hasn’t been anyone like him since, nor will there be ever again–although a handful, like the remarkable Nashid Abdul Khaaliq (R.A), do come close. Today marks 54 years since he was martyred in a multi-dimensional conspiracy involving the heaviest hitters of Empire Zionica. And his life, his blistering oratory, his sagacious and perspicacious autobiography, his revolutionary actions, his Anti-Imperialist linkage with the Global South and of course, his Husseini sacrifice, have all never been more relevant.

From his early days as a top-ranking Minister and rising star within the Nation of Islam (NOI), Malcolm X (R.A.) was spied on by the Anti-Defamation League of B’nai B’rith (ADL), an organization with a rabid and murderous anti-Black history, and went as far to make note of it to NOI founder Elijah Muhammad and describe the surveillance as “malicious spying operations”. And the ADL was right in the heart of his murder, partnering up with the FBI, which has in fact gloated and taken credit for laying the groundwork for his death, and the NYPD’s Bureau of Special Services aka the Red Squad, to eliminate the greatest grassroots threat to Zio-Imperialism. For the record, ADL spying on Black Muslims goes as far back as at least 1942, so this shouldn’t be anywhere near surprising.

Furthermore, it was John Ali, a Fed-Rat, who triggered the rift between Hajj Malik (R.A.) and the NOI to begin with, and, even more ominously, the FBI appears to be linked to the violent and gruesome death of Black historian Louis Lomax, who was working on a film about FBI involvement in Malcolm X’s assassination when his brakes mysteriously gave out before being ejected from his station wagon after a crash and three turnovers. The CIA’s fingerprints, typically, can also be found on Hajj Malik’s killing, as it was immensely apprehensive of the man formerly known as Malcolm Little attending the Bandung Conference on March 3rd, 1965 and forging ties with the Global South Leadership. Ahmed Ben Bella (R.A.), Nkrumah (rip), Che Guevara (rip), Sukarno (R.A.) and many other freedom fighters were going to be present.

Do consider as well that ‘Israel’ attempted to take out the leader of the Algerian Revolution, successfully overthrew the Heart of Ghana, colluded with the CIA in murdering Cuba’s beloved guerrilla genius and operated as arguably the biggest link in the chain that strangled the Father of Indonesia. Now factor in the ADL’s status as an out-and-out fifth column of the usurping Zionist entity’s Mossad and its penetration of the FBI, along with Malcolm’s (R.A.) militant Anti-Zionism, and 1+1=Jew. ‘Israel’ UNDOUBTEDLY was in on his death like it was a mover and shaker in asset-turned-resistor MLK Jr’s murder too.

Verily, Malcolm’s aforementioned opposition to the ADL isn’t as widely known as his despisal of the usurping Zionist entity. It was in the September 17th, 1964 edition of the Egyptian Gazette in which he succinctly summed up the illegality of the fake Jewish “state” and the need for it to be dismantled. “Did the Zionists have the legal or moral right to invade Arab Palestine, uproot its Arab citizens from their homes and seize all Arab property for themselves just based on the ‘religious’ claim that their [alleged] forefathers lived there thousands of years ago? Only a thousand years ago the Moors lived in Spain. Would this give the Moors of today the legal and moral right to invade the Iberian Peninsula, drive out its Spanish citizens, and then set up a new Moroccan nation … where Spain used to be, as the European Zionists have done to our Arab brothers and sisters in Palestine? In short, the Zionist argument to justify ‘Israel’s’ present occupation of Arab Palestine has no intelligent or legal basis in history … not even in their own religion.”

Brilliant, beautiful and the exact stance all principled humans should take. All throughout his rebuke of Zionism, he tore Jewish supremacism limb from limb, castigating the Zionist land-thieves for absurdly and viciously believing that they “must fulfill [their] ‘divine’ mission to rule all other nations with a rod of iron.” With certitude, that open, eloquent, gratuitous and unrelenting criticism of Jewish supremacism, particularism and especially, exploitation of the Black community is what sets Hajj Malik (R.A.) apart from all other revolutionary figures. In 1963, he was asked whether the Nation of Islam, and Black Muslims generally, were “anti-Semitic”. Malcolm responded with razor-sharp wit, “Many Jews have guilt feelings when people talk about ‘exploitation.’ This is because they know that they control 90% of the businesses in Black communities, from the Atlantic to the Pacific. And they benefit more from Black buying power than Blacks do from other parts of the White community. So they feel guilty about it.” He also obliterated the idea that Jews can be on the board of groups like the NAACP, but, “the[ese] same Jews won’t let you become president of B’nai B’rith, or any of their other organizations.”

As revealed on page 162 of his autobiography, thanks to the eye-opening positions of a brother and ex-hustling partner of his who had just joined the NOI, Malcolm (R.A.) came to realize that the Ashkenazi Jew bootlegger that he once held in such high regards for being the only “White” to have given him a job, Hymie, was in fact a parasitic exploiter who was using him to line his pockets en masse. From then on, he was able to see through the Jews, their lies, their stratagems, their artificial support for Black civil rights and their overall agenda like one standing in a glass-bottom boat who could pick up on all the wonders of the ocean. On page 289, he discusses the hyper-sensitivity and ultra-subjectivity of the Jew, declaring, “I mean, you can’t even say ‘Jew’ without him accusing you of ‘anti-Semitism’.” Truer and more cutting words were never spoken on the matter. He noted in greater depth that it was Jewishness and Jewishness alone, in a blunt case of radical ethnic chauvinism, that drove the Jew in all he/she did, “I don’t care what a Jew is professionally, doctor, merchant, housewife, student, or whatever–first he, or she, thinks Jew.”

On the same page, Malcolm lambastes the Jews for profiting off anti-Black bigotry, “All of the bigotry and hatred focused upon the Black man keeps off the Jew a lot of heat that would be on him otherwise.” And then he drops the bomb that lays waste to the very foundation of so-called “anti-Semitism”, especially when anti-Jewish sentiments come from Blacks and other people of color living in projects, slums and ghettos across America, “For an example of what I am talking about–in every Black ghetto, Jews own the major businesses. Every night the owners of those businesses go home with that Black community’s money, which helps the ghetto to stay poor. But I doubt that I have ever uttered this absolute truth before an audience without being hotly challenged, and accused by a Jew of ‘anti-Semitism’. Why? I will bet that I have told five hundred such challengers that Jews as a group would never watch some other minority systematically siphoning out their community’s resources without doing something about it. I have told them that if I tell the simple truth, it doesn’t mean that I am ‘anti-Semitic’; it means merely that I am anti-exploitation.” Anti-exploitation. And Anti-Parasitic. Not… And NEVER… “anti-Semitic”–a completely fallacious ideological construct to begin with ANYWAY. Ameen.

There is a severely fascinating exchange as the historic, epic and irreplaceable autobiography, a work that, I can say personally, saved my life, comes to a close. It starts on page 378 where he discusses how he was under constant surveillance following his 18-week trip to the Arab world and Africa. He reveals an exchange with one operative specifically from an unknown agency, who he mockingly called “super-sleuth”. On page 379, Malcolm (R.A.) describes how he confronted the agent directly and told him curtly that if he had any questions, he didn’t need to lurk around. He only had to ask. Almost immediately, the intelligence emissary took a defensive, hyper-sensitive posture and started hammering Hajj Malik (R.A.) about his Black nationalism and Islamic beliefs. The revolutionary giant knew what he was dealing with instantly and instinctively. “From the consistent subjectivity in just about everything he asked and said, I had deduced something, and I told him, ‘You know, I think you’re a Jew with an Anglicized name.’ His involuntary expression told me I’d hit the button. He asked me how I knew. I told him I’d had so much experience with how Jews would attack me that I usually could identify them.”

From page 379, it rages on magnificently right into page 380, “I told him all I held against the Jew was that so many Jews actually were hypocrites in their claim to be friends of the American Black man, and it burned me up to be so often called ‘anti- Semitic’ when I spoke things I knew to be the absolute truth about Jews. I told him that, yes, I gave the Jew credit for being among all other Whites the most active, and the most vocal, financier, ‘leader’ and ‘liberal’ in the Negro civil rights movement. But I said at the same time I knew that the Jew played these roles for a very careful strategic reason: the more prejudice in America could be focused upon the Negro, then the more the White Gentiles’ prejudice would keep diverted off the Jew. I said that to me, one proof that all the civil rights posturing of so many Jews wasn’t sincere was that so often in the North the quickest segregationists were Jews themselves. Look at practically everything the Black man is trying to ‘integrate’ into for instance; if Jews are not the actual owners, or are not in controlling positions, then they have major stockholdings or they are otherwise in powerful leverage positions-and do they really sincerely exert these influences? No!”

Malcolm (R.A.) concludes his destruction of the “super-sleuth” by stating, “And an even clearer proof for me of how Jews truly regard Negroes, I said, was what invariably happened wherever a Negro moved into any white residential neighborhood that was thickly Jewish. Who would always lead the Whites’ exodus? The Jews! Generally in these situations, some Whites stay put–you just notice who they are: they’re Irish Catholics, they’re Italians; they’re rarely ever any Jews. And, ironically, the Jews themselves often still have trouble being ‘accepted.’ Saying this, I know I’ll hear ‘anti-Semitic’ from every direction again. Oh, yes! But truth is truth.” Again, we say, loudly and proudly as ever, AMEEN.

In a Paris Q&A session printed under the title “The Black Struggle In The United States” in Presence Africaine, No. 2, 1965, and as usual, he spoke with power and passion about Jewish manipulations, machinations and hypocrisy, “Now in regards to what is my opinion of the Jews. I don’t think that a man can be intelligent when he’s in the frying pan and he becomes wrapped up or involved in trying to solve someone else’s problems or cry for someone else. The American Negroes especially have been maneuvered into doing more crying for the Jews than they cry for themselves. In America the Jews used to be segregated. They never were ‘Freedom Riders’. They didn’t use this tactic to solve their problem–begging in, walking in, wading in. Whenever they were barred from a neighborhood they pooled their economic power and purchased that neighborhood. If they were barred from hotels, they bought the hotel. But when they join us, they don’t show us how to solve our problem that way. They show us how to wade in and crawl in and beg in. So I’m for the Jew when he shows me how to solve my problem like he has solved his problem.”

These are but a few excerpts. Read “The Secret Relationship Between Blacks and Jews”, Volumes 1-3. Read and watch Dr. Tony Martin (rip). Listen to Fire-Breathing Mega-Man Dr. Khaled Abdul Muhammad (R.A.) Pay heavy attention to Minister Farrakhan. Read and listen to the previously invoked Nashid Abdul Khaaliq (R.A.) Check the work of the ever-vigilant and exceptional research extraordinaire Steve Cokely (rip). Dig into the Jewish character of Christopher Columbus (L.A.) and the Puritans, the Jewish exploitation of boxing great (and friend of Malcolm X) Muhammad Ali (R.A.), the Jewish-Zionist takedown of Marcus Garvey (rip), the Jewish origins of disgusting, racist “blackface” and the Jewish money behind the ungodly Tuskegee experiment. Delve into the terrible, continent-wide scheme World Zionism has imposed on Africa. Malcolm X (R.A.) was right. The Jew exploits, manipulates and oppresses the Black Man whilst pretending to be the Black Man’s best friend. This knowledge should be applied to the Muslim/Arab struggle of today in which we are seeing Jews infiltrate our ranks and dictate how our discourse should run all so their interests are protected. We should adopt a Malcolmite stance and declare that this unacceptable.

Today, the “Woketivists” who claim Malcolm X (R.A.) don’t and won’t touch his staunch, erudite and ruthless critique of Jewish supremacism, not even with a 6-million-foot pole. This is evidence of their disingenuousness as well as who is signing their checks. It’s also, quite ironically and rather hilariously, the proof of EVERYTHING that Hajj Malik (R.A.) EVER uttered in EVERY circumstance vis-a-vis the interactions between African-Americans and the Yahoud on the political, historical, social and financial levels. It is always a scenario of slave and master, controlled and controller, oppressed and oppressor, dictated-to and dictator. Never an actual partnership.

And if the “Woketivists” don’t have the guts to call a spade a spade and a Jew a Jew, they don’t belong talking about Malcolm X (R.A.) in any capacity. Such people are hypocrites and we know how much that el-Shabazz (R.A.) hated hypocrites. It doesn’t require any courage to call out White supremacy when it’s a commonly discussed topic on the likes of Zionist-owned CNN and MSNBC; when its perfidy is taught in universities and it is a frequent PHD target across academia. It requires a gargantuan amount of dauntlessness however to tackle the Jew and his current status as the world’s wealthiest, most influential and most “untouchable” globe-holder. Hence why whoever does it, whether criticizing Zionism or Judaism, comes under the most maleficent assault–especially when they’re Black, like Marzieh Hashemi, Marc Lamont Hill, Angela Davis and Alice Walker.

Now five and a half decades since his brutal murder, we see that a war on Malcolm X (R.A.) has continued. His second daughter, Qubilah Bahiyah Shabazz, was framed for a plot to kill Farakhan by a JDL terrorist who later became a Fed-Rat, Michael Fitzpatrick. His grandson, Malcolm Latif Shabazz (R.A.), who, like him, endured many struggles early on in his life, found a way back to the Nour of the Deen, adopted the Shi’a Islamic school of thought, and launched his own revolutionary struggle before being murdered under shady circumstances by Zionist-American assassins.

And anyone who espouses what he espoused, opposes what he opposed, embodies what he embodied, and fights for what he fought for, disregarding all Jewish supremacist onslaughts that may come their way, this writer included, gets a Blue-and-White label on their dome-piece and then marked for destruction, figuratively and literally. Yet… Despite all the plots by Organized Jewish Interests, they have failed miserably to stomp him out. They have failed miserably, to use a Judaic idiom, to “blot out” his “Amalekite” legacy. El-Hajj Malik el-Shabazz (R.A.) lives on not in infamy… But in INFINITY, beating and screaming in the hearts of Anti-Parasitic youth and elders, men and women, Muslims and Christians, Blacks and Browns, Whites and Reds and Yellows and ALLAH (SWT) knows who else worldwide.

And for the record, he lives on not as a secular liberal. Not a peacenik. Not a Marxist-Leninist. Not a communist, a socialist or a leftist of any persuasion. Not some godless militant being militant for militancy’s sake. Not an LGBTQIA+ sympathizer nor an advocate or “stan” of any sort of degeneracy. But an Islamic Liberationist guided by the Qur’an, the Sunnah, Ahlul Bayt (A.S.) and the righteous Sahaba (R.A.) He was an Anti-Parasitic Mouqawamist who had Striking Star Solidarity with the Moustazafeen the world over. Hence his saying, “Time is on the side of the oppressed today, it’s against the oppressor. Truth is on the side of the oppressed today, it’s against the oppressor. You don’t need anything else.”

He was a Pan-Africanist and a Garvey-influenced Black nationalist that believed in Black independence from Whites and ESPECIALLY Jews. If he was alive today in the physical form, the “Woketivists” would cast him out as an “anti-Semite”, a “homophobe”, a “transphobe”, a “misogynist” for opposing abortion and promoting strong family values particularly when it concerned the Black family unit, a “fascist”, a “reactionary”, a “capitalist” for championing Black businesses and autonomous Black economies–his outspoken anti-capitalism aside–and probably even a “Nazi” too. Why do you think that when they utter his name to show off their “wokeness”, they pretend his Anti-Parasitism, as it is documented in quite a large quantity in this essay, is a figment of our imaginations?

Moreover, to conclude, when we recall Hajj Malik’s (R.A.) brotherhood with Iraqi-American Shi’a Muslim revolutionary Dr. Mohammad Taki Mehdi (R.A.), the figure who brought him to traditional Islam and helped him make Hajj, we know that Imam Hussein (A.S.) had a profound and sublime impact on his life. The sacrifice of Aba Abdallah (A.S.) is what led Malcolm (R.A.) to fearlessly… Even LOVINGLY… Run towards martyrdom. If he was alive long enough to witness the Islamic Revolution, perhaps he, like his grandson, not to mention another African titan, Sheikh Zakzaky, would have adopted the Jaafari Shi’a tradition. Maybe it would have been the Zaydi Shi’a path that appealed to him after witnessing the glory of Sayyed Hussein al-Houthi (R.A.) and his own unfiltered dismantlement of Judaic malevolence. Or perhaps, like martyred Sunni Palestinian revolutionary Dr. Fathi Shaqaqi (R.A.), he would have just modeled a movement in Imam Khomeini’s (R.A.) likeness. What isn’t necessary to ponder on is whether or not he’d be a champion of Islam. No doubt that he would be. One of its most prolific.

Capitalism, Communism, Wahhabism, Shiraziism, Zionism, both its Jewish and its Untemeyer-birthed “Christian” forms, Imperialism, Hindutva and all the other tentacles of the Judaic-Dajjalic system would feel his furious and pious wrath. International Jewry wouldn’t be able to breathe. That’s why International Jewry and its devilish collaborators snuffed him out. But no Shahid, let alone a Shahid of the treasure-like quality of Malcolm X (R.A.), truly dies. The Monsters on the other hand die a little bit inside on each individual occasion that we provide insight into the legend’s actual/factual stances. In his sanctified name, his revered memory and unprofane, resistant example, we’ll be doing a whole lot more of THAT until we too achieve martyrdom. Case in point… And meanwhile, as we await our reunion with our teacher, our preacher, our leader, our hero, our inspiration, our rock and our Anti-Parasitic guiding starlight El-Hajj Malik el-Shabazz (R.A.) in Jannah insha’ALLAH… If you don’t oppose Jewish supremacism, bigotry, deceitfulness and planet-spanning exploitation the way that he did, then keep his blessed name the hell out your mouths.

