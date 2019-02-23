OLD ALEPPO SHOP OWNER: JUST LEAVE US IN PEACE AND WE WILL RE-BUILD

Posted on by martyrashrakat

More from my January 2019 re-visit to Aleppo, Syria.

Again in the old city of Aleppo, and around the Citadel, I speak with civilians about life, take footage from a city ravaged by terrorism but rebuilding, and add a bit of footage from November 2016 where the person I was with told me terrorists burned the old souq before leaving.

Shop owner: “This is not my work. My work, I have a factory for bottling olive oil, in Idlib.” [When was the last time you saw it?] “Before 8 years.”

See previous clips from Aleppo:

Memory Lane, Old Aleppo: November 2016 Terrorist Snipers Vs Today’s Peace

Reconstruction in Aleppo

Signs of Reconstruction Among the Destruction in Old Aleppo

*Thanks to R&U Videos for compiling some of my clips into a video:

Shops Re-Opened in Old Aleppo

Aleppo Taxi Driver and Singer 🙂

From A Main Square in Aleppo That Was Sniped & Bombed By “Moderate” Terrorists

Ibrahim, an Aleppo Resident, Speaks About Experiences as Syrian Army Volunteer

Lively Clothes Market, Aleppo–The City That Did NOT Fall

