“Israeli” Navy Drills for War in North: Hezbollah, Iran the Main Fear

Posted on by martyrashrakat

By Staff

Out of fear of Hezbollah’s advanced weapons and in attempt to stop the so-called “Iranian entrenchment in Syria”, “Israeli” navy conducted a marine drill along the Northern border.

According to Hebrew media, “The “Israeli” Navy’s entire fleet of missile boats and submarines and all of its naval commandos last week took part in a large-scale exercise in the northern arena.”

The drill’s scenario began with an undercover operation at sea, including the involvement of the elusive, elite Shayetet 13 unit, and ended in an exchange of fire that lasted until the targets were destroyed.

Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Axis of Resistance, Hezbollah, IOF, Israeli Aggression, Netanyahu, Palestine, Zionist entity |