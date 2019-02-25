Israeli settlers (jewish terrorists) seize hundreds of dunums of Palestinian land

Posted on February 25, 2019 by michaellee2009

Israeli settlers seize hundreds of dunums of Palestinian land

Israeli settlers confiscated on Sunday hundreds of dunums of Palestinian land in the northern Jordan Valley, local sources said.

According  to the local activist Aref Daraghmeh, the settlers placed barbed wire around the seized land located in Khillet al-Oqda and al-Sweideh area of the Jordan Valley.

Fifty years ago, the UN Security Council passed Resolution 242. The resolution is used as a framework for implementing the two-state solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict

But since its adoption in 1967, Israel has violated the resolution by entrenching its occupation of the Palestinian territories through illegal settlements particularly in the Jordan Valley as it is the most fertile area in the West Bank.

Source: The Palestinian Information Center
Advertisements

Filed under: Israeli Aggression, Jewish terrorism, Jewish violence, land theft, Netanyahu, Palestine, Settlements and settlers |

« »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: