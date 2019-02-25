Israeli settlers (jewish terrorists) seize hundreds of dunums of Palestinian land

Posted on by michaellee2009

Israeli settlers seize hundreds of dunums of Palestinian land

Israeli settlers confiscated on Sunday hundreds of dunums of Palestinian land in the northern Jordan Valley, local sources said.

According to the local activist Aref Daraghmeh, the settlers placed barbed wire around the seized land located in Khillet al-Oqda and al-Sweideh area of the Jordan Valley.

Fifty years ago, the UN Security Council passed Resolution 242. The resolution is used as a framework for implementing the two-state solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict

But since its adoption in 1967, Israel has violated the resolution by entrenching its occupation of the Palestinian territories through illegal settlements particularly in the Jordan Valley as it is the most fertile area in the West Bank.

