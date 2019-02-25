Palestinian Resistance Develops New Missiles Capable Of Reaching Tel Aviv, Netanya

Posted on by martyrashrakat

The Palestinian resistance movement Islamic Jihad said it was capable of developing missiles that could strike ‘Israeli’-occupied al-Quds, Tel Aviv, Netanya and even farther targets inside the occupied territories.

A senior member of the military wing of the Islamic Jihad movement, al-Quds Brigades, made the comment in a documentary, which was broadcast on al-Alam news channel.

The official stressed that Islamic Jihad is now in possession of more precise missiles.

The documentary also filmed the military drills of al-Quds Brigades conducted to stimulate how the resistance group would storm an ‘Israeli’ military base and completely purge it, using heavy weapons.

According to the documentary, the operation would be a part of the group’s reaction to any aggression on the besieged strip.

