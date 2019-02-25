The World Must Know the Truth About Ultra-Violent Indian Media

Astute News

In many countries, the gap between social media rhetoric and mainstream media rhetoric is often quite vast. In India however, on both mainstream and social media, there is a race to the bottom in terms of how absurdly hyper-nationalistic one can be when it comes to scapegoating internal strife on India’s neighbours Pakistan and China. In this sense, while India presents the wider world with slick media campaigns which tend to portray the entire country as an economic superpower inside a kind of spiritual Disneyland, what Indian media says to domestic audiences is overwhelmingly crude, base, hostile, flippant and violent. Beyond this, vast swaths of Indian media have perpetually exploited disinformation campaigns in order to foment the mass hatred of Pakistanis, Chinese, Indian Muslims and the Ummah (global Islamic community) as a whole.

Rather than respond to international calls to resolve the human rights disaster in Kashmir through dialogue and…