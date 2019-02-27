Britain and Hezbollah: The House of Commons under “Israeli” Tutelage! بريطانيا وحزب الله: مجلس العموم تحت الوصاية الإسرائيلية!

Posted on by martyrashrakat

By al-Akhbar Newspaper, Translated by Staff

The UK’s Home Secretary Sajid Javid tabled a draft resolution on Tuesday to include Hezbollah’s political wing on the terror list. The issue was debated within the British House of Commons amid a clear split between the conservatives supporting the resolution and some Labor MPs who asked Javid to explain the reasoning behind the move.

It is clear that the British minister of Pakistani origin, who has ties with a lobby of “Israel’s” friends, is seeking to appease Jewish voters in his quest to reach the premiership at Theresa May’s expense as she faces difficulties in the government and within the ruling Conservative Party. After he was appointed home secretary, Javid exclaimed that if he were to live with his children in any country other than Britain, he would choose “Israel”!

Meanwhile, the Labor Party’s position was weak. Its deputies discussed the decision but did not object to it. This comes in light of media campaigns against the party’s leader, Jeremy Corbyn, which accuse him of anti-Semitism as well as efforts by the pro-“Israel” lobby within Labor itself to divide the party. Diplomatic sources familiar with the Labor Party’s stance described it as “cowardly”, pointing out that “Corbyn is now on the defensive after receiving several blows.”

In their questions posed to the home secretary regarding his decision, a number of Labor MPs relied on a letter sent to them by the Lebanese Embassy in London, which included clarifications. The letter was reportedly sent to more than 250 deputies. It included a detailed explanation that “the wrong decision limits the margin of British action in Lebanon and in the region. Hezbollah is a faction with wide popular representation and represented in parliament, government and municipalities. It is difficult to distinguish it from the general Lebanese public.”

“Hezbollah has never targeted British citizens or British territory, which should be considered as part of the decision making mechanism when it comes proscribing it to terrorist lists, which is supposed to be an objective and fact-based mechanism rather than an arbitrary political decision that does not serve Lebanon or Britain,” the letter added.

On the other hand, the interventions of the conservative MPs appeared to be completely hostile to Hezbollah, involving some false information and lies. One of the MPs claimed that “Hezbollah is attacking Christian refugees in Lebanon!”

The draft resolution will be presented to the House of Lords on Thursday, before returning Friday to the House of Commons for a final decision. In the absence of objections, it is likely to be passed without a vote. In the case that there is an objection, the decision will likely still be approved.

Aside from the activities of the Lebanese Embassy in London, the question is why has the Lebanese state not moved in recent months to communicate with the British government and to sway it from its decision? Lebanon’s foreign mission in London has been sending reports for the past six months regarding preparations for the draft resolution. Hence, the decision could have been avoided or delayed if the necessary efforts were made. All this as the Lebanese government holds the upper hand since the UK needs to sign a trade agreement that will ensure the continued flow of its products to Lebanon after its exit from the European Union.

Meanwhile, the EU High Commissioner for Foreign and Security Policy Federica Mogherini met with senior officials as well as former MP Walid Jumblatt as part of her visit to Lebanon to inaugurate the new EU headquarters in Beirut. Moghrini offered assurances that Lebanon’s relationship with the European Union remains intact.

إعلان وزير الداخلية البريطاني ساجيد جافيد عن مشروع قرار لإدراج «الجناح السياسي» لحزب الله على لائحة الإرهاب، كان أمس موضع نقاش داخل مجلس العموم البريطاني، وسط انقسام واضح بين حزب المحافظين الذي يؤيّد المشروع وبعض نواب حزب العمال الذين طالبوا جافيد بشرح الاسباب الموجبة له. وبات واضحاً أن الوزير البريطاني ذا الأصول الباكستانية، فضلاً عن ارتباطه بلوبي أصدقاء إسرائيل، يسعى إلى استرضاء الناخبين اليهود في سعيه للوصول إلى رئاسة الوزراء على حساب تيريزا ماي التي تواجه صعوبات في الحكومة وداخل حزب المحافظين الحاكم. علماً أنه صرح، غداة تعيينه وزيراً للداخلية، إنه لو قدّر له العيش مع أولاده في دولة اخرى غير بريطانيا، لاختار إسرائيل!

في المقابل، جاء موقف حزب العمال هزيلاً. إذ ناقش نوابه القرار لكنهم لم يعترضوا عليه، في ظل حملات إعلامية تخاض ضد رئيس الحزب جيريمي كوربين واتهامه بمعاداة السامية، وأيضاً في ظل حملة انشقاقات داخل «العمال» بتحريض من اللوبي المؤيد لإسرائيل داخل الحزب نفسه. ووصفت مصادر دبلوماسية مطلّعة موقف «العمّال» بـ«الجبان»، مشيرةً إلى أن «كوربين الآن في موقف الدفاع بعد تلقيه عدّة ضربات».

واستند عدد من نوّاب حزب العمّال في مداخلاتهم إلى رسالة وجهتها لهم السفارة اللبنانية في لندن أمس، تضمّنت توضيحات للاستفادة منها في مساءلة وزير الداخلية حول القرار. وبحسب المعلومات، فقد وُجّهت الرسالة الى أكثر من 250 نائباً، وتضمّنت شرحاً تفصيلياً عن أن «القرار الخاطئ يحدّ من هامش تحرك بريطانيا في لبنان والمنطقة، فحزب الله فصيل يتمتع بتمثيل شعبي واسع وممثل في البرلمان والحكومة والبلديات، ويصعب تمييزه عن عموم الشعب اللبناني». وأضافت رسالة السفارة أن «حزب الله لم يسبق أن استهدف مواطنين بريطانيين أو الأراضي البريطانية، مما يعزز الاعتبار السياسي في آلية اتخاذ قرار الإدراج على لوائح الإرهاب، والتي يفترض أن تكون آلية موضوعية ومستندة إلى وقائع، وليس إلى قرار اعتباطي سياسي لا يخدم لبنان ولا بريطانيا». وفي المقابل، بدت مداخلات النواب المحافظين معادية لحزب الله تماماً مع كمّ من المعلومات المغلوطة والأكاذيب، مثل قول أحد النّواب إن

«حزب الله يعتدي على اللاجئين المسيحيين في لبنان»!

المشروع سيطرح غداً على مجلس اللوردات، قبل أن يعود الجمعة إلى مجلس العموم لاتخاذ القرار النهائي. وفي ظلّ عدم الاعتراض عليه، من المرجّح أن يسلك طريقه إلى الإقرار من دون تصويت. أما

في حال الاعتراض، فإنه حكماً سيكون في صالح إقراره.

وبعيداً عن نشاط السفارة اللبنانية، فإن السّؤال هو حول سبب عدم تحرّك الدولة اللبنانية طوال الأشهر الماضية للتواصل مع الحكومة البريطانية وثنيها عن القرار، علماً بأن تقارير السفارة في لندن أفادت منذ ستة أشهر عن التحضيرات لمشروع القرار، وبالتالي كان بالإمكان تفاديه أو تأخيره لو بذلت الجهود اللازمة، مع إمساك الحكومة اللبنانية أوراق قوّة في ضوء حاجة بريطانيا إلى توقيع اتفاقية تجارية تضمن استمرار تدفّق منتجاتها إلى لبنان بعد خروجها من الاتحاد الأوروبي.

وفي السياق نفسه، جالت المفوضة العليا للسياسة الخارجية والامن في الاتحاد الاوروبي فيديريكا موغيريني على المسؤولين، والتقت الرؤساء الثلاثة والنائب السابق وليد جنبلاط، في إطار زيارتها إلى لبنان لافتتاح المقرّ الجديد للاتحاد الأوروبي في بيروت. وحملت تصريحات موغريني تأكيدات على أن علاقة لبنان بالاتحاد الأوروبي ثابتة.

