PAKISTAN SHOOTS DOWN 2 INDIAN WARPLANES INSIDE ITS AIRSPACE: DEFENSE MINISTRY

On February 27, Pakistan shot down 2 Indian warplanes inside its airspace, according to a statement by the Pakistani Defense Ministry. A military spookesman said that one of the jets fell inside the Pakistani-controlled part of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, while another one inside the Indian-controlled part of the region.

At least one Indian pilot was reportedly arrested by Pakistani troops.

On February 26, the Indian Air Force conducted a strike on what it described as a terrorist camp inside the Pakistani territory. The move led to the escalation of territorial conflict between Pakistan and India over Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The situation is developing.

