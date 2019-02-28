Arab Analyst: Assad’s Visit to Tehran Hits Severe Blow to US-Israeli-Arab Alliance زيارة الأسد إلى إيران… تتويج لانتصار حلف المقاومة وسقوط أهداف الحرب الإرهابية

Arab Analyst: Assad’s Visit to Tehran Hits Severe Blow to US-Israeli-Arab Alliance
“The trip by Bashar Assad to Tehran hit a painful blow and heavy defeat at the alliance among the US, the Zionists and the reactionary Arab countries because their most important goal that has been launching a terrorist and global war against Syria was breaking the alliance between Syria and Iraq,” Hassan Hardan was quoted as saying by the Arabic-language al-Nashrah news website on Wednesday.
He referred to the US proposal, mediated by Saudi Arabia, to Assad to desist from his relations with Iran, and said the Syrian president’s visit was the peak of victories of the resistance front against the terrorists and their supporters.
“The trip emphasizes that the resistance front’s strategy to confront the plots hatched by the US, the Zionists and the reactionary Arab regime has been successful,” Hardan said.
President Assad arrived in Tehran on Monday and rushed to meet Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei.
During the meeting, Ayatollah Khamenei praised the Syrian nation’s resistance in face of enemies’ plots, and said the key to Syria’s victory as well as the United States and its regional mercenaries’ defeat is Syrian president and people’s resolve and resistance.
Stressing the necessity for prudence when encountering future plots, the leader said, “The Islamic Republic of Iran regards helping the Syrian government and nation as assisting the Resistance movement, and genuinely takes pride in it.”
Pointing to the Islamic Republic of Iran’s honest stance and staying by the government and the people of Syria from the beginning of the crisis, Ayatollah Khamenei added, “Syria, with its people’s persistence and unity, managed to stand strong against a big coalition of the US, Europe and their allies in the region and victoriously come out of it.”
Considering the victory of the resistance in Syria as the cause for the United States of America’s anger their desperate efforts to hatch new plots, the Supreme Leader made reference to an example and said, “The question of a buffer zone in Syria that the Americans are trying to create is one of their dangerous plots that must be firmly rejected and opposed.”
He counted the US’s plan for having an influential presence Iraq-Syria border as another example of their plots, and said, “Iran and Syria are strategic allies and the identity and power of Resistance depend on their continuous and strategic alliance, because of which, the enemies will not be able to put their plans into action.”
Ayatollah Khamenei referred to a calculation mistake that the enemies made with regard to the matter of Syria, and stated, “Their mistake was that they took Syria for some Arab states; whereas, (even) in those countries, the people’s movement was in favor of the Resistance and in fact, there was an uprising against the US and their mercenaries there.”
The Leader of the Islamic Revolution also highlighted the need for strengthening and developing the religious relations and exchange of religious scholars between Iran and Syria. Emphasizing the importance of maintaining the spirit of resistance and enhancing the power of Syria’s nation and government, Ayatollah Khamenei addressed Syria’s president, by saying “with the resistance you manifested, you have become a hero in the Arab world; and the resistance has gained more power and dignity, thanks to you.”
Syria’s president referred to some analysis that regarded Syria as done, and said, “Iran and Syria have nations who enjoy identity and faith; and today’s achievements although gained by efforts and losses, are surely the outcomes of persistence with the movement of Resistance.
Bashar Al-Assad reminded the huge losses that some countries underwent following their surrendering to the US and stated, “Many countries were submissive to the US and thought that the US determines the world’s fate and future; however resistance by some nations disturbed this false perception.”
Referring to cases of efforts made by US and allies in the region, trying to sow discord among ethnic and religious groups in Syria, the President of Syria went on to say, “These efforts have had reverse results, and today in Syria, the Kurds and nomads have good relations with the government and even some groups that previously had some conflicts and differences with the government, are today cooperating with it, despite what the US and Saudi Arabia desired.”
Assad called strengthening the ties between Syrian and Iranian scholars as an important opportunity for countering Takfiri groups, and maintained, “Iran and Syria should continuously develop their economic relations; because developments of relations will act as an important factor in annulling the enemies’ plots against the two nations.”
Also in his meeting with Assad, President Rouhani referred to Iran’s seriousness for cooperation and helping the Syrian government in the process of reconstruction of Syria and consolidating security and peace in the country, adding, “The Islamic Republic of Iran will stand by the Syrian government and people like before.”
A senior Iranian legislator said that Assad visited Tehran on Monday to ask the country for continued support for Syria and the resistance front.
“Bashar Assad’s visit to Iran was mainly aimed at appreciating the Islamic Republic of Iran and our nation for its efforts and supports and he demanded Iran to remain beside Syria and strengthen the resistance front as this companionship leaves important effects on the regional and international scene,” member of the parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Seyed Reza Naqavi Hosseini said on Tuesday.
He noted that Iran’s assistance led to the victories in Syria and foiled the US plots.
“Syria had for years been entangled in terrorism and aggressions of countries like the US, Britain, France and the Zionist regime and they clearly interfered in Syria’s affairs and endangered Syria’s territorial integrity and the legal government’s independence,” Naqavi Hosseini said.
زيارة الأسد إلى إيران… تتويج لانتصار حلف المقاومة وسقوط أهداف الحرب الإرهابية
فبراير 27, 2019
حسن حردان
شكلت زيارة الرئيس السوري بشار الأسد إلى طهران في توقيتها ودلالاتها محطة هامة على صعيد العلاقات التحالفية بين سورية وإيران، وعلى صعيد التطورات الحاصلة في المنطقة والعالم..
أولاً: وجهت الزيارة ضربة موجعة للحلف الأميركي الصهيوني الرجعي العربي، وسقوطاً مدوياً لأحد أهمّ أهدافه التي أرادها من حربه الإرهابية الكونية على سورية وهي فكّ عرى التحالف السوري الإيراني.. فمن المعروف أنّ الولايات المتحدة حاولت عبر المملكة السعودية إقناع الرئيس الأسد بالتخلي عن علاقته مع إيران مقابل إغراءات مالية والقبول ببقائه في الحكم وبالتالي وقف الاحتجاجات المدبّرة ضدّه.. ولأنه رفض هذا العرض الأميركي بوساطة السعودية، عمدت واشنطن وبالتعاون مع مسؤول الاستخبارات السعودية في ذلك الوقت بندر بن سلطان إلى تنفيذ خطتهم لإثارة الاضطرابات في سورية لإسقاط الرئيس الأسد، ومن ثم حشد وتجنيد الإرهابيين من كلّ أنحاء العالم وتمويلهم وتسليحهم بأحدث الأسلحة وإدخالهم إلى سورية عبر تركيا والأردن ولبنان لتدمير الدولة الوطنية وتفتيت سورية…
ثانياً: انّ هذه الزيارة إلى إيران هي الأولى للرئيس الأسد، منذ بدء الحرب على سورية، فهي تأتي تتويجاً لانتصار محور المقاومة على حلف العدوان الإرهابي الذي مُني بهزيمة نكراء في سعيه لإسقاط سورية وتحويلها إلى دولة تابعة وعميلة لواشنطن، وبالتالي محاصرة وعزل الجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية والعمل على تقويض استقرارها وإخضاعها للإملاءات الأميركية الصهيونية.. لهذا يمكن القول بأنّ الزيارة كانت بمثابة التعبير الواضح والساطع عن نجاح الحلف السوري الإيراني، القائم منذ انتصار الثورة الإسلامية الإيرانية، قبل أربعين عاماً، في تحقيق النصر على أعداء البلدين، وتعزيز وتمتين أواصر حلفهما الاستراتيجي ليصبح حلفاً مصيرياً، معمّداً بدماء السوريين والإيرانيين في ميدان القتال ضدّ قوى الإرهاب التكفيري والعدو الصهيوني..
لقد بات من الطبيعي أن يُقال إنّ سورية شكلت عمقاً استراتيجياً لإيران، كما أنّ إيران شكلت عمقاً استراتيجياً لسورية.. وبات البلدان يشكلان عمقاً استراتيجياً للمقاومة الفلسطينية واللبنانية وركيزتين لمشروع المقاومة لتحرير فلسطين والمنطقة من الهيمنة الاستعمارية الأميركية التي تقف وراء الحروب المباشرة وغير المباشرة والفوضى الهدامة التي تستهدف الدول العربية وإيران وتصفية القضية الفلسطينية…
ثالثاً: عكست الزيارة عمق العلاقات بين الدولتين، ومستوى التقدير العالي لمواقف الرئيس الأسد وصلابته في مواجهة أشرس حرب إرهابية كونية تتعرّض لها دولة في العالم، حيث عبّر مرشد الثورة الإمام الخامنئي عن هذا التقدير للرئيس الأسد بالقول: لقد أثبتم بصمودكم أنكم قد تحوّلتم إلى بطل على صعيد العالم العربي، وقد اكتسبت المقاومة بواسطتكم المزيد من القوة وعززتم سمعتها .. طبعاً هذه شهادة كبيرة من قائد الجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية ومرشدها الذي كان، إلى جانب الإمام روح الله الموسوي الخميني، من قادة الثورة الإيرانية التحررية التي أسقطت نظام الشاه العميل لأميركا وكيان العدو الصهيوني..
رابعاً: أنّ زيارة الرئيس الأسد كان لها كلّ هذه الأهمية والأبعاد والدلالات، عبّرت عواصم الحلف المعادي عن انزعاجها وخيبتها من حصولها.. لا سيما أنها جاءت بعد وقت قصير على مؤتمرها المشبوه الأهداف في وارسو الذي سعى دون جدوى إلى تشكيل جبهة عربية إسرائيلية أوروبية ضدّ إيران.. حيث اقتصرت هذه الجبهة على بعض الأنظمة العربية المطبّعة مع العدو الصهيوني، وهي أنظمة تابعة لواشنطن لا تملك حرية قرارها أصلاً.. وما حصل لا يعدو كونه تظهيراً لحلف قائم أصلاً بين كيان العدو الصهيوني والولايات المتحدة وهذه الأنظمة الرجعية العربية، منذ انتصار الثورة الإسلامية، حيث كان هذا الحلف المشؤوم وراء دفع ودعم الرئيس العراقي صدام حسين لشنّ الحرب على الثورة الإيرانية لإخمادها وإطفاء جذوتها التحررية…
انّ زيارة الرئيس الأسد إذ تعكس كلّ هذه الدلالات، تؤكد أنّ استراتيجية المقاومة للمشروع الأميركي الصهيوني الرجعي نجحت في تحقيق الانتصارات.. وها هي الآن تخطط لتثمير هذه الانتصارات على كلّ المستويات، وفي نفس الوقت مواجهة الحرب الأميركية الصهيونية المستمرة بأشكالها المتعدّدة، لكن من نقطة جديدة أصبح فيها محور المقاومة أكثر قوة واتساعاً، وفي ظلّ معادلات إقليمية ودولية لمصلحته نتجت من انتصاراته الاستراتيجية في سورية، فيما الحلف المعادي يعاني من مآزق وتداعيات هزيمته وعجزه عن استعادة زمام المبادرة في الميدان…
ونجد الإمبراطورية الأميركية المتصدّعة في حالة من التأزّم والتخبّط بفعل انهيار هيمنتها الأحادية على القرار الدولي، ونشوء موازين قوى عالمية وإقليمية على أنقاضها.. وفي هذا السياق تتجلى الشراكة الإيرانية السورية في مواجهة الحصار الاقتصادي، الذي تفرضه الولايات المتحدة على البلدين، في محاولة يائسة للحدّ من تداعيات انتصار محور المقاومة… تتجلى هذه الشراكة في التعاون المشترك لاعادة إعمار سورية وعدم السماح للدول التي تآمرت على سورية وشاركت في تدميرها بأن تشارك في الإعمار وبالتالي منعها من تحقيق أيّ من أهدافها لابتزاز سورية بالإعمار…
انّ القيادة في سورية وإيران تدرك جيداً أنّ الحفاظ على الانتصار العسكري يتطلب النجاح في معركة الإعمار وإحباط أهداف الحصار الغربي الاقتصادية والسياسية في آن.. ولا شك في أنّ زيارة الرئيس الاسد قد بحثت في كلّ ذلك، وأيضاً في سبل مواجهة الحصار وخطط الغرب لمنع سورية وإيران من تثمير الانتصار سياسياً وعسكرياً، وهي خطط تتطلب بكلّ تأكيد الانتقال من الدفاع إلى الهجوم لجعل الحلف المعادي يدفع الثمن أيضاً إذا لم يتوقف عن هذه السياسات ويسلّم بالهزيمة والمعادلات العسكرية والسياسية المتولدة منها.
