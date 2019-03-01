Israel’s Hands Are All Over India’s Escalating Conflict with Pakistan — Astute News

Posted on March 1, 2019 by Zara Ali

When I heard the first news report, I assumed it was an Israeli air raid on Gaza. Or Syria. Airstrikes on a “terrorist camp” were the first words. A “command and control centre” destroyed, many “terrorists” killed. The military was retaliating for a “terrorist attack” on its troops, we were told. An Islamist “jihadi” base had been […]

via Israel’s Hands Are All Over India’s Escalating Conflict with Pakistan — Astute News

Advertisements

Filed under: India, Indian Hegemony, Indian Lies, Indian Lobby, Israel, Israeli/Zionist Hegemony, Pakistan | Tagged: |

«

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: