Listen to a Saudi analyst explaining why the KSA and Israel are cozying up to each other

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Source

February 27, 2019

Saudi analyst Abdul Hamid al-Hakeem has defended the appearance of Saudi and Arab leaders alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a recent conference in Warsaw, asserting that Saudi normalisation of ties with Israel was no cause for embarrassment. The two-day US-organised Warsaw conference on “peace and security” in the Middle East was widely seen as another major step by certain Arab and Israeli leaders to achieve a normalisation of ties. Al-Hakeem, the former director of the Jeddah-based Middle East Center for Strategic and Legal Studies, suggested that by achieving peace with Israel, a new Middle East would be created free of the ‘Iranian threat’.

Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Arab Zionists, Collaboration, Netanyahu, Normalisation, Saudia, treason, USA | Tagged: saudi |