Modi’s Office was Very Misleading About His Conversation with Putin — Astute News

Posted on March 1, 2019 by Zara Ali

According to the Kremlin’s official website, President Putin never said anything about “Russia’s steadfast support for India’s efforts to protect its interests against cross-border terror attacks”, but that didn’t stop Prime Minister Modi’s office from misleadingly implying that he did as India continues doing whatever it can to save face after Pakistan gave it a […]

India, Indian Hegemony, Indian Lies, Indian Lobby, Pakistan, Russia

