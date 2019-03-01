What Can Modi’s Fanaticism Unleash and Why?

See Behind The Veil

Two South Asian nuclear powers with 71 year history of high-strung relations seemingly stand at the brink of war. The recent stand off thus far seems to point towards a strong possibility of an intensified conflict beyond the extent of routine skirmishes along the Line of Control (LOC) or the Working Boundary – unless and until back door diplomacy bears fruit and other deterrents such as political and public pressure within India come to check Modi’s fanatic drive for war.

Following the provocative one-sided military action taken by the Indian Air Force (IAF) on February 26 during which India claimed to have targeted a JeM training camp killing 300 terrorists near the city of Balakot in Pakistan, more action was witnessed on February 27.