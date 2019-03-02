Who are the “Brutal Dictators”?

Elected Presidents Assad and Maduro are not the brutal dictators. We are.

We are the ones imposing economic warfare, and regime change wars on non-belligerent countries. We are the ones supporting terrorists who impose the death penalty on hundreds of thousands with our weapons, our command and control, our mercenaries, our air support and our terror bombings.

We are dictating our will by destroying these and other countries, by changing “regimes”, by setting up non-democracies throughout the world.[1]

President Assad was elected, democratically[2], by his own people. None of the invading Western-supported terrorists were elected by Syrians. In fact, when terrorists occupy areas, elections are forbidden. Likewise, the uninvited terrorists, including the Western militaries, are the ones murdering and bombing and gassing Syrian citizens. Assad and legitimate associated armed forces are protecting Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity not destroying it, as Western Newspeak would have us believe.

President Maduro, too, was democratically[3] elected. The Western-supported aspiring puppet dictator Guaido, on the other hand, appointed himself interim President, with Washington’s blessing. He didn’t even run for the office of President. Government and media messaging that suggests that he is a legitimate alternative to President Maduro amounts to war propaganda, and is part of a conspiracy to destroy Venezuela and impose the death sentence on countless Venezuelans (should an invasion occur), just as the Regime Change war against Syria has imposed death and disaster upon countless innocent Syrians.

Humberto Da Silva, Toronto, ON., February 23, 2019.

When Regime Change dictators “win”, puppet dictators, vassals to international diktats, also win, and terrorism wins. International law, sustainable political economies, and democracy, all lose.

*

Mark Taliano is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG) and the author of Voices from Syria, Global Research Publishers, 2017.

Notes

[1] Nicolas J.S. Davies, “America’s Coup Machine: Destroying Democracy Since 1953.” AlterNet, 8 April, 2014. (https://www.alternet.org/2014/04/americas-coup-machine-destroying-democracy-1953/?fbclid=IwAR0Immo0i3WH0TurBbFti15yrBiRYXA3SLSnILL3IyGm0kiOdTrZaZxQV6k#.XHWtzDuMujA.facebook ) Accessed 27 February, 2019.

[2] Steven MacMillan, “Bashar al-Assad: The Democratically Elected President of Syria.” NEO New Eastern Outlook, 20 December, 2015.( https://journal-neo.org/2015/12/20/bashar-al-assad-the-democratically-elected-president-of-syria/) Accessed 27 February, 2019.

[3] Mark Taliano, “Venezuela, and Canada’s Duplicitous Criminality.” Global Research, 29 January, 2019. (https://www.globalresearch.ca/venezuela-canadas-duplicitous-criminality/5666689) Accessed 27 February, 2019.

