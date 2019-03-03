Corbyn calls for UK to condemn israel’s (apartheid state) targeting of Palestinians

Head of the British Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn has called for the UK government to condemn Israel’s killing of Palestinians as well as to freeze arms sales to the occupation state.

His remarks came in the wake of a UN report which found that Israel might have committed war crimes against Palestinians.

On Twitter, Corbyn wrote: “The UN says Israel’s killings of demonstrators in Gaza – including children, paramedics and journalists – may constitute ‘war crimes or crimes against humanity’”.

“The UK government must unequivocally condemn the killings and freeze arms sales to Israel.”

The UN report, published earlier this week, said: “The Israeli security forces killed and maimed Palestinian demonstrators who did not pose an imminent threat of death or serious injury to others when they were shot, nor were they directly participating in hostilities,” adding that the protests had been “civilian in nature”.

