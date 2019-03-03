European Intellectuals Regret Their Governments’ Support for Terrorism in Syria

Posted on by martyrashrakat

DAMASCUS, (ST)- A number of European intellectuals, currently visiting Syria, have underscored that Syria has become an example to be followed by the world’s freedom-loving peoples in terms of its struggle and steadfastness in the confrontation of terrorism.

During a symposium held in Damascus on Saturday the intellectuals, who are members of the International Movement for Supporting Peoples’ Sovereignty, regretted their governments’ support for terrorism and their participation in the war on Syria, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) said.

Emmanuel Leroy, a French political activist, expressed his respect for the Syrian people and highly appreciated the Syrians’ steadfastness in the face of terrorism, saying: “I came to greet you as Syrian nationals…Forget about the governments of the West..they adopted bad and wrong stance that we condemn..think about the peoples which support you”.

Europeans fed up with the Zionist intervention in the European decision

On his part, French historians and researcher Youssef Hindi said that the Zionist lobby in Europe in general, and in France in particular, support wars in the world and that many opinion leaders in Europe have been fed up with the Zionist intervention in the European decision which go against the national interests of the European people.

French Lawyer Arnaud Develay, on his part, said the European governments have lost control because they have embraced Zionism and abandoned the humanitarian values and principles they claimed and promoted and they have participated in a horrible crime by attacking an independent state like Syria.

Syria fought against colonialist schemes

Daria Douguina, a Russian researcher in Philosophy, asserted that Syria has fought against colonialist schemes and that the global war waged on it depended on extremists of different nationalities and who were backed by several European countries.

Iurie Rosca, former deputy parliament speaker of the Moldavian parliament, regretted his country’s government’s policy towards Syria and its subordination to NATO.

European have been brainwashed

French journalist Lucien Cerise affirmed that the Europeans have been brainwashed in order to falsify the facts about Syria and to form a bloc that supports the decisions of the French government on participating in the war on Syria.

Italian journalist Alessandro Sansoni, on his part, clarified that only a few Italian journalists have been able to talk about the reality of events in Syria given the misleading information reported by western media outlets to the Europeans. He called for more meetings and contacts between the Syrians and the Europeans to join efforts in the fight against evil forces and disinformation policies.

Syria is the world’s beacon

Antony Drumel, a French publisher and journalist, hailed the sacrifices and heroic deeds of the Syrian people in the confrontation of terrorism. “Today, your Syria is the world’s beacon which ended the era of hegemony and created a new era through struggle and resistance.

French intellectual and writer Jean Michel Vernochet said that the steadfastness of the Syrians has defeated the strongest and most developed weapons, stressing that the economic war will be difficult, but easier than the terrorist war the Syrians has been experiencing over the past years.

Member of the Baath Arab Socialist Party Central Leadership, Mahdi Dakhlallah, stressed the importance of contacts with the peoples of Europe as to influence the public opinion there, particularly after some European governments have adopted wrong policies by obeying US dictates and supporting the terrorist war on the Syrian people.

On his part, Adnan Azzam, the founder of the International Movement for Supporting Peoples’ Sovereignty said that the movement was launched on January 20th 2019 and that it is now comprising elite European intellectuals who support the Syrian people’s struggle.

