Facing Hezbollah Rockets during War to Cost ‘Israel’ $1.5 bn per Day: Report

Posted on March 3, 2019 by martyrashrakat

March 1, 2019

Zionist experts revealed that the occupation entity is not ready to confront the rocketry threat on the northern front which “would be the most dangerous one”.

Dan Rogel, an engineer at Rafael Israel Military Industries, clarified although some consider that Gaza front is the most volatile, the northern one proves to be most dangerous one.

Rogel added that ‘Israel’ will be obliged to fire over 1400 interceptor missiles per day during the upcoming war, which costs the Zionist entity $1.5 billion.

Rogel wondered how much the financial cost of the war would be in case it lasts for more than 30 days.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

One Response

  1. bigcree1, on March 3, 2019 at 11:45 pm said:

    Illegal occupation, continual aggression against the land’s original inhabitants, threatening neighboring Countries, bribery, blackmail of every kind, theft of others’ resources and numerous other ill conceived activites, in a vain attempt to keep ill gotten gains; comes at a high cost.

    Reply

