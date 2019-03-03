Hezbollah MP Hits Back at Siniora: We’re Going ahead with Anti-Corruption Campaign

Posted on by martyrashrakat

March 2, 2019

Member of Hezbollah’s Loyalty to Resistance parliamentary bloc, MP Hasan Fadlallah, hit back at former prime minister and finance minister Fuad Siniora on Saturday, stressing that the Lebanese resistance party is determined to go ahead with countering corruption in Lebanon.

In a press release published by Hezbollah’s Media Relations Office, MP Fadlallah slammed Siniora, who was previously accused of spending $11 billion in extra budgetary spending during his premiership between 2005 and 2009

Fadlallah stressed that Hezbollah didn’t name Siniora, who held earlier on Friday a press conference in which he denied that the spent funds were illegal.

“Siniora angrily named himself in a way that raises many questions,” Fadlallah said in the press release, noting that the former premier has been trying to turn the $11 billion case into a political and sectarian issue.

Fadlallah was tasked by Hezbollah with following on the file of corruption and government spending, has called for a probe in missing state funds between 1993 and 2013.

In his release meanwhile, Fadlallah noted that the only way to deal with any such case is through the judiciary, stressing that despite all pressures, Hezbollah is going ahead with fighting corruption.

Source: Hezbollah Media Relations (Translated by Al-Manar English Website)

