US uses banned weapons in all its wars of aggression: Analyst

Political analyst Stephen Lendman speaks to Press TV in an exclusive interview on March 3, 2019.

A political analyst has told Press TV that regardless of who rules at the White House, the US government has always used banned, including chemical, weapons in all its wars of aggression, especially in the Middle East region.

Stephen Lendman made the remarks in an exclusive interview with Press TV on Sunday, when asked about a recent attack on the town of Baghouz in Syria’s eastern province of Dayr al-Zawr by the US-led military coalition, which is purportedly fighting the Daesh Takfiri terrorist group in the country.

According to Syria’s official news agency SANA, citing local sources, the US-led military aircraft conducted a bombing attack on the Syrian town using white phosphorus munitions against people’s farmlands.

Lendman said, “[In] all of these [US wars of aggression], [including] aggression against the Palestinians [and] in Syria … they are using banned weapons, [and chemical] compounds to [commit] high crimes.”

“It doesn’t matter whether Republicans or what I call undemocratic Dems are in power in Washington. They are all on the same page in waging illegal wars of aggression, of color revolutions, of old-fashioned coups … This just goes on endlessly,” he added.

Referring to the US-led coalition’s recent attack on the Syrian town, the analyst said, “The US supports these terrorists, pretending that it is combating them, but among the things that the US does in Syria … is to use illegal weapons and one of them is called white phosphorous. What does white phosphorous do? It is a terror weapon, a devastating weapon. Anyone exposed to it, it burns flesh to the bone … So literally it is like being tortured to death slowly.”

“This is what the US is using in Syria and the Saudis are doing the same thing in Yemen. The US in all its wars that has fought … has used banned weapons. It did it in North Korea, it did it in Southeast Asia Vietnam, Cambodia, it has done it in …Yugoslavia, it has done it in all post-9/11 wars,” Lendman added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the analyst also took the US to task for attacking civilian population across the world, saying, “The US [forces are] not only waging wars of aggression but …. they are targeting civilians. The US and Israel literally consider civilians legitimate targets in the nations they go to war against.”

The US-led coalition and the so-called Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which is supported by Washington, claim that they are fighting against the Daesh militants in the Arab country and that Baghouz, which is the last pocket of territory controlled by remnants of the terror group, is constantly under their fire and expected to be liberated soon.

The flashpoint town is located in the eastern Euphrates River region.

The US-led coalition has been conducting airstrikes against what are said to be Daesh targets inside Syria since September 2014 without any authorization from the Damascus government or a UN mandate. Washington has long been providing the SDF — a predominantly Kurdish alliance of militants — with arms and militants, calling them a key partner in the purported fight against Daesh.

In its latest report released on Friday, the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) said chlorine was likely used in a suspected gas attack in Syria’s Douma in 2018, stressing that it found no evidence of nerve agent at the site.

The Hague-based chemical weapons watchdog said there were “reasonable grounds that the use of a toxic chemical as a weapon has taken place on 7 April 2018” and added, “This toxic chemical contained reactive chlorine.”

