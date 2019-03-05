Posted on by michaellee2009

Watching Israel Own The U.S.

“The Israelis control the policy in the Congress and the Senate.” – Senator William Fulbright, 1973

Senator William Fulbright, 1973

“America is a thing you can move very easily.” – Benjamin Netanyahu, 2001

If you have half an hour to spare, you might want to watch the most “powerful” Democrat in the U.S. Senate, and the most “powerful” Democrat in the U.S. House Of Representatives begging (soliciting) for Zionist million$$ during a 2018 meeting of the Israeli-American Council (IAC). Quite a show.

As it opens, multi-billionaire Haim Saban strides commandingly across the stage, his name emblazoned in immense letters behind the seating arrangement. Thereafter, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer appear and, despite hugs, quickly assume the submissive attitude of the supplicants that they are, respectfully attentive as the dominant Saban slouches casually. One needn’t be a sociologist to read the body language.

“You have to know that we have shared values about the Israel-U.S. relationship, and how important it is to reach every American, that we keep that as strong as possible, and that is the work of the Democrats and the Republicans”, Pelosi began. “Let me tell you about Israel in the heart”, she said as she described her father as a “Shabbat Goy”. And then: “If this Capital crumbles to the ground, the one thing that would remain is our commitment to and aid – I don’t even call it aid – our cooperation with Israel. That is fundamental to who we are.” She actually said that. It is difficult to know exactly what was intended by “we”, but it is certain that many Americans do not feel a part of it.

Despite assurances from the U.S. legislators, Saban expressed distress that support for Israel is declining among America’s youth, and he turned to Schumer: “What can you do to address the problem?” Schumer, who admitted that he calls Saban weekly, then recites a list of pro-Israel U.S. laws for which Democrats are “virtually synonymous”, including the Taylor Force Act (HR 1164) that prohibits economic aid to the Palestinian Authority unless the PA essentially makes itself defenseless in the face of Israel’s expanding Occupation. Schumer also cites a letter, signed by all [!]100 U.S. Senators, to the U.N. Secretary General complaining of “anti-Israel bias in the U.N.” (Which is to say, from the Rest Of The World). Schumer suggests a pro-Israel campaign “aimed at the young”. Saban: “We’re going to educate the young people [to bring them] under the tent.” Although not discussed, the fact of the Boycott-Divest-Sanction Movement hangs in the air. The growing BDS Movement on U.S. campuses has Israel frightened enough that it has developed a sophisticated “malign campaign” against it.

That Zionist interests and wealth have captured Congress is old news, but the performance of these two high-profile United States legislators, both of whom made clear that they had worked for Israel’s interests for thirty years, was a truly humiliating display of how grubby the American political system has become. Pelosi: “We have people very well placed who share our values in terms of Israel in heart and Israelness [sic] in spirit”, and she began to enumerate the well-placed, pro-Israeli heads of important congressional committees. “I believe the establishment of the State of Israel is the greatest political accomplishment of the 20th Century”, she said. Saban seemed pleased.

As for Schumer, he mentioned, as if it were a positive point, that a third of American “cyber security defense” is done by Israel. Not “shared”, but “done”. That naturally means that everything the U.S. Government knows about its citizens is known by Israeli intelligence, which may even be the first to “know”. And should one assume that Israel would eagerly share everything it discovers? All of this is beyond “ally” and way beyond mere “cooperation”.

When essentially the entire Congress – both chambers – has put itself in such thrall to the interests of a foreign nation, how is it possible to avoid seeing it as treasonous on a huge scale, and seemingly just taken for granted as the way things work now?

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict is like the fuse of a powder keg that requires a balance of understanding and position. As is, Arabs and Muslims everywhere have watched for many decades the gross injustice heaped by Israel on the blameless people of Palestine, and their collective anger is a force behind much of the violence that wracks the world. That America is Israel’s most powerful and manipulable weapon, as indicated by the appalling one-sided stance of Pelosi-Schumer, and by their confirmation of “who we are”, is why the U.S. is a prime target everywhere for “terrorist” rage.

