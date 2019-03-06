Algerian Army Chief Vows to Secure Protest-hit Country

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Algeria’s army chief on Tuesday pledged to guarantee the country’s security following mass demonstrations against ailing President Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s bid for a fifth term in office.

General Ahmad Gaid Salah also criticized those who he said “want to take (Algeria) back” to the dark years of civil war, in a speech published on the defense ministry’s website.

Source: AFP

رئيس أركان الجيش الجزائري يتهم أطرافاً بالرغبة في إعادة البلاد إلى زمن الحرب الأهلية رئيس أركان الجيش الجزائري الفريق أحمد قايد صالح يؤكد أن الجيش سيعمل على ضمان أمن البلاد ولن يسمح بالعودة إلى عصر إراقة الدماء، متهِّماً أطرافاً بالرغبة في إعادة البلاد إلى زمن الحرب الأهلية، قائلاً إنها “منزعجة من استقرار الجزائر”. كد رئيس أركان الجيش الجزائري الفريق أحمد قايد صالح أن الجيش سيعمل على ضمان أمن البلاد ولن يسمح بالعودة إلى عصر إراقة الدماء. صالح شدد على أن الجيش الجزائري “سيبقى مسيطراً على مقاليد الأمور لحماية الأمن”، قائلاً إن “الشعب الذي أفشل الإرهاب مطالب بأن يعرف اليوم كيف يتعامل مع الظروف بعقلانية” . رئيس الأركان اتهم أطرافاً “بالرغبة في إعادة البلاد الى زمن الحرب الأهلية”، قائلاً “إنها منزعجة من استقرار الجزائر”. وأتت هذه المواقف في وقت تتواصل فيه التظاهرات الطالبية في العاصمة الجزائرية الرافضة لترشّح الرئيس عبد العزيز بوتفليقة لولاية رئاسية خامسة. التظاهرات انطلقت من ساحة البريد المركزيّ بوسط العاصمة وردّد فيها المشاركون شعاراتهم المندّدة بالولاية الخامسة فيما سجّل انتشار مكثّف لعناصر الشرطة. من جهته، أفاد مراسلنا بالدعوة إلى تظاهرات جديدة في مختلف المدن الجزائرية يوم الجمعة تحت عنوان “جمعة الكرامة” فيما صدرت دعوات للصحافيين إلى التظاهر الخميس. وكان 5 مرشّحين في الانتخابات الرئاسية الجزائرية أودعوا ملفّات ترشيحهم لدى المجلس الدستوريّ و بينهم الرئيس عبد العزيز بوتفليقة، فيما أعلنت شخصياتٌ سياسيةٌ مستقلّةٌ ومعارضة انسحابها من السباق الانتخابيّ. وانتهت ليلة الأحدالماضي المهلة المحددة لتقديم ملفات الترشح للانتخابات الرئاسية في الجزائر المقررة في الثامن عشر من نيسان/ أبريل المقبل. وتعهّد الرئيس الجزائري عبد العزيز بوتفليقة بإجراء انتخابات مبكرة خلال أقل من عام، اذا أُعيد انتخابه. واوضح عبد الغني زعلان مدير حملة الرئيس الجزائري عبد العزيز بوتفليقة الانتخابية إن الأخير يتعهّد في حال انتخابه بتنظيم انتخابات رئاسية مبكرة خلال عام لن يكون مرشحاً فيها، مشيراً إلى أنه سيلقي رسالته إلى الشعب الجزائري بعد ترشحه للانتخابات. القياديّ في حملة الرئيس بوتفليقة الانتخابية بلقاسم ساحلي قال إنّ تطبيق المادة 102 من الدستور غير مطروح حالياً لأنّ صحة الرئيس بوتفليقة ليست كما كانت في السابق لكنها لن تمنعه من أداء مهمّاته. موقف ساحلي أتى في برنامج “حوار الساعة” على الميادين. Related Videos

