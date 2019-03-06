Algerian Army Chief Vows to Secure Protest-hit Country

Algeria’s army chief on Tuesday pledged to guarantee the country’s security following mass demonstrations against ailing President Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s bid for a fifth term in office.
General Ahmad Gaid Salah also criticized those who he said “want to take (Algeria) back” to the dark years of civil war, in a speech published on the defense ministry’s website.
Source: AFP
Related Articles
- بوتفليقة يقدم ملف ترشحه للرئاسة ويعد بتنظيم انتخابات مبكرة في حال فوزه
- واشنطن تدعو الجزائر لاحترام حق التظاهر ضدّ ترشّح الرئيس عبد العزيز بوتفليقة لولاية خامسة
- الجزائر نحو جمهورية ثانية أو فوضى عارمة
Advertisements
Filed under: Algeria, Arab Zionists, Creative Chaos, USA |
Leave a Reply