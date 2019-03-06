Hezbollah, Justice, Resistance and Humanity

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Tuesday, 05 March 2019

The recent British enrollment of those who fight terrorism as ‘terrorists’ is indeed funny, contradictory and reckless. Not only inside EU countries, but in UK itself, the majority reject to reward the fighters of evil, wahabbism and terrorism, by leveling false accusations.

Hezbollah is the legitimate resistance for defense against the occupiers and for liberation of the occupiede territories. The history of this hero Party is clean from any terrorist attack against any civilians and innocents.

It is geographically located, based and operate in Lebanon; its liberation of the Southern part of Lebanon and its steadfast victory against the occupiers’ hegemony and brutality in 2006 are remarkable. It is a Lebanese Party involved in humanitarian, social and domestic aid service, where the majority of its followers pass their days and nights in local humanitarian services.

BUT, once attacked, all freedom fighters worldwide are Hezbollah! Hezbollah is a sacred noble thought and belief; stand by the oppressed against the oppressors. The tales of sacrifices and victories of Hezbollah fighters in Syria in their heroic fight against terrorism are indeed glory, heroism, and true fraternity, amity and peace.

If Hezbollah Party is a ‘terrorist’ organization according the Gulf ewes, US, UK and Israel , who is not so!

The Party of God has been carrying out, at times on behalf of all humanity, all and every king of generous humanitarian assistance, and not to mention its staunch Resistance and defense of all the oppressed, mainly victimized by the dirty petrodollars of the ewes. Is terrorism to occupy others’ or is it to defend and liberate the occupied! Such is the case with the Wahabbi terrorism of occupying others and hijacking the true noble and sublime values of Islam, spreading the Wahabbi terrorism worldwide!

Actually, the thought, mentality and doctrine of the Party of God are mainly based on the sacred legislations and doctrines of amity, fraternity and dignity. This is perhaps one of the main reasons which makes the Party globally more than regionally as the unbreakable epic of steadfastness in the face of the sinister schemes hatched against the oppressed.

The colonizers, occupiers and ewes whose main task is but to distort and conspire against every Arab and true Islamic symbol are dismayed at the remarkable accomplishments, victories, in alliance with the Syrian freedom fighters and other true friends and brothers. What a foolish move by Britain, ewes and their own masters, including the Israelis, some Westerns and Americans! Is it a prelude to launch a massive war against the Party of God? If so, the ewes are surely once more along with their masters the big losers.

The innocents, from all colors, religions and thoughts, defended by and saved by Hezbollah do but refer to some of Hezbollah’s merits, when all know, deplore and condemn the barbaric state terrorism of the US, UK and the Monarchy of saws, treason and fratricide.

Dr. Mohamad Abdo Al-Ibrahim

Editor-in-Chief

alibrahim56@hotmail.com

https://www.facebook.com/Mohamad.Abdo.AlIbrahim

http://syriatimes.sy/

http://www.presidentassad.net/

Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Arab Zionists, British Hypocrisy, British Jews, Hezbollah, Jewish Lobby, Jewish Power, Palestine, UK, Zionist entity |