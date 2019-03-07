97 Year Old Palestinian Speaks About His Battles During The Nakba — Rebel Voice

The Nakba was, as the name suggests, a catastrophe for the people of Palestine. Their villages were destroyed; their population slaughtered in numerous massacres by Zionist fanatics, and their land stolen in a concerted program of ethnic cleansing. Today, some of those who fled the brutality of the foreigners live in refugee camps surrounding their […]
Israel, Israeli Aggression, Israeli Crimes, Israeli/Zionist Hegemony, Palestine, Israeli occupation of Palestine
