97 Year Old Palestinian Speaks About His Battles During The Nakba — Rebel Voice

Posted on March 7, 2019 by Zara Ali

The Nakba was, as the name suggests, a catastrophe for the people of Palestine. Their villages were destroyed; their population slaughtered in numerous massacres by Zionist fanatics, and their land stolen in a concerted program of ethnic cleansing. Today, some of those who fled the brutality of the foreigners live in refugee camps surrounding their […]

