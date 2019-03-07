The Story Of The Nakba, The Ethnic Cleansing Of Palestine By Zionist Fanatics — Rebel Voice

The story of the Nakba (Arabic for Catastrophe) is one of ethnic cleansing and genocidal tendencies as practiced by the foreign Zionists who invaded Palestine from the end of the 19th century until after the conclusion of World War 2. During that torrid time, approximately 800,000 indigenous Palestinians were expelled from their homes by European […]
