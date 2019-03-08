Syria: March Revolution Re-Visited

Posted on by martyrashrakat

March 8, 1963 Revolution, in reaction, at least to the then repeated coups and exploitation of the homeland resources, has indeed been the driving force behind the Syrians aspiration and desire for freedom, equality and justice. 56 years since then, Syria today, notwithstanding all the sinister plots, conspiracies and the foreign-backed terrorism, is still the throbbing heart and bastion of resistance and civilization. The major pivotal role of the Baath Arab Socialist Party and the late President Hafez Al-Assad in March 8 Revolution, and later in the Correction Movement, has and will ever have immense contributions to the current steadfastness of Syria, under the wise historic leadership of President Bashar Hafez Al-Assad, the guardian of all humanity against every evil and terrorism.

In his March 8, 1990 Speech, President Hafez Assad’s outlined that by then

We covered the most difficult stages as we put our shoulders to the wheel and exerted concerted efforts to set things right and balance the books.

Our belief is deep seated that life is an eternal revolution and man is the essence and target.

The revolution is the locomotive to change status for a better condition to serve man`s aspirations. Speaking of man as an essence and target of the revolution, we tend to think of the youth where we find an optimal personification of man.

As I described them before, the youth are the hope for the future and the future hope lies in the present.

Freedom lives along with man and thrives on with his development because it needs a system in life like any other one. Plants grow according to a system; the earth, planets and the human body function according to a very accurate and precise system, but when it malfunctions, destabilization occurs and the system degenerates and collapses altogether.

The corrective movement was a necessity being an achievement of our party and people. It was the victory of freedom where I used to say time and again that we are as strong as we have freedom and free as much as we are strong.

The movement has been the bandwagon in all institutions where people participated in the premiership councils, the elected people`s assembly, and councils of the elected domestic administration.

It is taken for granted that the nation concerned should consult, coordinate and stick together in perilous circumstances. It is pitiful that the other powerful nations coincide with the fragmentation of the Arab weak nations. The Arab nations do not weigh the imminent perils adequately.

We should not distance ourselves from the past. In a nutshell, we say that he who reads history and geography would realize that since the decadence of the Arab state, we started to lose parts of our people and land all over the Arab region.

The ongoing events and the new challenges today set an additional alarm to make us gear up in order not to lose what we hold.

Syria has been and will be keen on preserving the nation`s dignity.

A lot wanted to distort or mayhem the nature of our relations with the Soviet Union, but I would say that our nexus is stable as it has ever been in the past. We have been true friends long ago and relations were nurtured by close cooperation.

We do not abnegate or be ungracious especially when it comes to colossal issues. The Soviet Union stood by us and supported us in our just struggle in confronting aggression. Such stances will remain an essential page in the history of our relations and will forge them.

Let us continue building man and land and boost the team spirit. Let us nourish altruism and the national spirit, abnegate selfishness and strengthen the national unity to scatter love everywhere and treat each other tolerably and preserve the dignity of the nation.

In his March 8, 1989 Speech, President Hafez Assad’s outlined that by then

What has been realized since the beginning of the revolution is something we are proud of with respect to the scientific profusion and technical cadres, economic growth, social betterment and the increase in production and services.

Such truth is obvious in all walks of life as in the educational institutions, health sector, factories, natural wealth and agriculture.

Undoubtedly, our position today is much better with regard to the economic impedimenta, and our economy is robust because we tend to develop our resources constantly.

This job makes it incumbent on us to slog feverishly and hone our skills and promote teamwork. We all realize that what affects the country would recoil and every success we accomplish would benefit all.

We must be determined to strengthen our national unity in tune with the aspirations of our people, and by inculcating the national spirit we create the cooperation spirit among all citizens and the atmosphere of initiative and creativity to lay firm grounds of self sufficiency.

We still have a lot to do to build the nation and achieve production booms, and enhance our steadfastness and capability to extirpate aggression and occupation.

All that would require the reliance on our people and the support of our friends and the assimilation of the general world opinion of our causes. The basis of our stand remains the firm belief in the causes and in our preparedness to defend them.

On the 25th Anniversary of the 8th of March Revolution, President Hafez Assad’s outlined that by then

On the morning of this day in 1963, the sun of the revolution scattered in the sky heralding a new phase in history that eliminates colonization and backwardness, a stage where we embarked on a march of unity, liberty and socialism.

We have encountered hardships and conspiracies, but owing to our resolve and determination, we have overcome these hurdles and offered great sacrifices for optimal and noble targets to preserve our national unity where we achieved superbly. We made Syria a modern state and the base of the Arab struggle to defend ourselves and liberate the usurped land.

We covered wide strides on the path of the democratic front. The constitutional institutions exercised their jurisdictions satisfactorily and the interior front remained impervious where no enemy or conspirator is able to smear the nation or undermine its national struggle.

In the domains of culture and education, progress was remarkable where universities and institutes mushroomed exponentially. Furthermore, in the fields of public health, many well-equipped hospitals and dispensaries were erected. Healthcare and childcare were given prominent attention including vaccination and inoculation campaigns against diseases.

We opted for the motto of self sufficiency. It is so important especially during the current status where we challenge a fierce enemy supported by a super power like the USA.

If October war liberated part of the land it means that it constituted a turning point and a catalyst in the conflict with the Israeli invasion. It was the first time when the Arabs moved from defense to attack position. The Zionist media and its allies could not divert this reality from being seen by the world.

The results of October war were reflected upon the Arab fighter by sharpening him with self confidence and preparedness to sacrifice.

The honorable battle which was fought by our armed forces against the Israeli invasion in Lebanon bears witness where the forces defended Lebanon and offered thousands of sacrifices.

Our people in Golan and Palestine express their steadfastness by stones and other means.

Blessed are your sacrifices, martyrs and the wounded.

We must build a powerful nation to become a castle of love and steadfastness against invaders. We are a great nation working hard for our unity and solidarity. We must stick together and have one unified will.

On the 24th Anniversary of the 8th March Revolution, 8-3-1987, the Late President Hafez Al-Assad underlined:

Our revolution is incessant and strong. It has firm principles and able to accept the challenge and to confront the difficulties.

Our revolution confronted the enemies everywhere. We insist on accepting the challenges and defeating it and on making flags of our people which express hopes and aspirations of our nation and their right to fight for their unity, freedom and progress high.

The revolution has stepped great steps in realizing its targets through overcoming the obstacles. The revolution through its achievements and victories became the most significant defiance to the colonialist and Zionist forces.

We are used not to surrender to any threat or any aggressor , not to be frightened by anything and not to accept any foreign dictations.

We accept the challenge directed to us. Our decision is to realize triumph on our enemies and to foil the plots as well as making firm steps on the victory road.

We are strong with our revolution and people, with our aims that express the people’s conscious and with our determination to struggle and offer sacrifices.

We are strong with our national unity which was always our weapon in each battle and with determination of our people to struggle and offer sacrifices in order to make Syria remaining free, strong and steadfast.

We are strong with the Arab nation’s people who refuse surrender and who are always ready to wage battles of liberation, unity and confrontation of surrender and humiliation.

Our revolution wasn’t an accidental event in the history of our country and nation, it was a remarkable incident in the history and a turning point in the country’s track of development. It has shouldered the people and the progressive revolutionary vanguards the responsibility of the power.

It has established the strong base of the Arab steadfastness in the face of the imperialist and Zionist schemes and the strong base of the real Arab action for realizing the Arab unity and the unified Socialist Arab society.

Through the 8th March revolution and the Correctionist Movement, Syria has achieved progress in the political, economic, social and cultural domains and became pioneer in the Arab national liberation movement and in the lead of the countries marching on the road of progress and sociality.

Syria became the basic force of the Arab steadfastness in the face of Imperialism and Zionism and the foundation stone in the Arab action to liberate the usurped Arab territories and restore the Arab rights.

Syria became, according to testimony of all people including the enemies, a force that has to be taken into consideration.

The 8th March Revolution has offered radical changes in Syria in all fields of life. We will not hesitate in the progress, we will not going back whatever the threats and the challenges were.

The pressures we are facing will not be to any further extent able to create strategic difficulties for us. We will tackle these pressures and will find the useful and long term solutions to them.

The 8th March Revolution is considered a people revolution launched under the leadership of the Baath Arab Socialist Party. The people are the base of this revolution. The Correctionist Movement restored the revolution and the party to people and vice versa and it has trusted people and allowed them to take part in the planning, taking decisions and implementing through the institutional establishments and the popular organizations.

Our national unity is the basis which we depend on in working and cooperating to confront the interior and exterior tasks. The national unity proved its efficiency in the circumstances and the battles we passed through and it will remain the basis of the internal building and confrontation of the antagonist forces.

The legislative decree No.15 for 1971 which included the Local Administration Law was considered a second great step, after the first step of the People’s Assembly, in the road of realizing the popular democracy and engaging the people representatives in managing citizen’s affairs.

The Popular democracy isn’t a motto but it is a real practice enriched by experience. We are still looking forward enlarging and enhancing the popular democracy experience to make wide scale of people partners in shouldering responsibility and taking implementing decisions.

Last month, the Local Administration carried out elections of the 4th session of the governorates councils and the 2nd session of the cities and towns councils. The electors who won the elections were elected by the citizens. It is pleasing to me that the number of the winning women in these elections amounted 140 comparing with the 65 women in the previous elections. This refers to the fact that women are achieving progress in the society and its establishments to take their natural position, practice their right and duties and to shoulder their responsibilities.

The application of popular democracy has reached advanced stages. It is a very important experience to make people manage their affaires by themselves and implement the decision they take to improve their life in all fields.

We appreciate the proposals submitted by the Soviet Union for disarmament and call for reviewing them with great seriousness and responsibility to reach a situation removing people’s fear from the nuclear destruction and contributing in solving the international dispute according to the UN charter principles and the peace interests.

Getting rid of the nuclear threatening is not limited to one state or other area in the world but it is considered an issue of every state, area and person keen on the life and civilization.

On the 16th anniversary of the 8th March revolution, 8-3-1979, the beloved late President Hafez Al-Assad delivered the following landmark speech:

Dear citizens:

As a new day in the age of the 8th March revolution starts, we will review in this occasion our actions in the last years. We will review what we have implemented and what was hampered to be carried out due to the circumstances. We will evaluate the actions and will deduce the results.

We will review the actions in the Arab world and the neighboring countries and then we will review the whole world. Through this we will emphasize on our process and will be reassured on the safety of it. We will go forward the future with more resolution and trust after correcting the process’ flaws and eradicating its obstacles. We will do all of this with high responsibility and under the principles of our great party, the Baath Arab Socialist Party , leader of the 8th March revolution .

This review in this time of every year pushes us forward, activates our potentials and gives us more clear view because it is true and sincere and takes into consideration viewing issues according to the people viewpoint and taking decisions in light of the people’s higher interest.

If we limited this occasion just on celebrating it without reviewing ourselves, thus we will rip it off its characteristics and emptying it its real content. We have to avoid committing such mistake.

So, we were used every year to unveil to our people the issue of accountability to be familiar with the makers of the revolution process. To make issues more clear in front of them, this occasion was, during the last eight years, an opportunity to cast light on our achievements in all fields, unveil the default points and tackle them.

Tomorrow, the citizens will get a statement of the achievements realized in the agricultural, industrial, trade and service fields. This is a clear evidence of what has realized in the last year since celebrating the 15th anniversary of the revolution.

If the annual realization of the economic achievements has become in the latest year firm part of our life process, the achievements in other fields, mainly boosting the revolution process, applying the party’s principles, have been attached more importance in this process. This was more important in consolidating notions of the revolution and moving from theoretical way to the practical one and from defining the aims to working realize them.

We had emphasized during the last eight years that pursuing the revolution course we have to incessantly work and to be real revolutionaries in our behavior, action and target. The revolution is not a work program or just goals, it is in the first class a specific behavior. As we apply this behavior, as we ensure the success to the revolution process. This behavior will be guided and directed by hopes and targets of the nation and the people which the Baath Arab Socialist Party has been inspired in formulating its principles and targets.

If the revolutionary has to be vanguard and ideal, this requires him to be in permanent contact with people .

What we have realized in the revolution path is not enough, however every day we feel that the more in every field is required. This feeling motivate us to double action and to make “working which advances the saying” the title of our process.

In spite of our need for more successful and feasible work, we have to be assured that we are standing on firm ground and acknowledging clearly our way to the hoped-for future. We have to trust in our capacity to pass this way firmly in spite of the plots contrives by our enemies.

We are building on a strong popular base with the help of the people who believe in our revolution. We pursue this policy in the internal, political, economic and social building as well as in the national building for consolidating the Arab solidarity and consolidating any possible unity step. We pursue this policy also in the international field to boost the position of our country and nation in defending the Arab territories and rights.

We do all of this lifting the flag of our nation’s honor and dignity and resisting anything that may undermine the Arab dignity. For this target, we sacrifice whatever this was great because as we always assert that the life is meaningless without dignity.

Dear brothers:

The achievements we are realizing in our country in different fields are the way to attain our nation’s targets, apply the party’s aims of unity, freedom and socialism, set-up industry, expand the cultivation area and foster the economic base.

We are incessantly working to ensure the social life of citizens and upgrading their standards of living. We will construct schools, institutes and universities, set up the public facilities and improve the services. We will continually work to ensure the social life of citizens and follow up building the popular democracy through the establishments achieving the target of the popular democracy.

At the same time we are confirming the role of the popular organization and resuming efforts to let this role efficient completely.

We do all of this to realize the highest goals manifested in building up the human being and defending the national causes.

I am saying this with full knowledge that there are a lot of complains in the aforementioned fields. We have complains in the fields of agriculture, industry, services and popular democracy. We have a lot of complains, I don’t want to say that we have realized what we want. What we want in the different fields of life is great like our nation and like its history and its civilization. It is will not come into anyone’s mind that this will be realized in a limited period of time measured by few years or more than this.

But I want to say that we are making a progress, not standing in the same place, leaving the starting point far from us and closing reasonably to the target.

I want to say that the 8th March revolution, which came as a response to our aspirations, has passed acceptable stages. This constitutes in this historical phase the laying down of foundations of building the future.

The road is very long and rocky, but the will of people is able to attain the target and eradicate any obstacle in this road.

The revolution is not a skip limited to a specific time, it is an advanced successive action.

The revolution has a firm will to carry our successive achievements. Thus the revolution was immune in front of the infiltrators. The will of revolution remained stronger and more firm than the will of falsification.

In this way, we made a progress and we waged the October War, and from the liberation aim we have decided to fight on the northern and southern fronts.

I don’t want to speak about the performance and the epics of our forces in the October war because everyone knows it. This war was a heroic epic in which the Syrian soldier had proved his potentials, qualifications and bravery and was an honor to the Arab nation.

The October war was the greatest achievement to our people and a great historical evident which left imprints on the Arab and international life. This war has directly and indirectly affected different aspects of political, military, economic and cultural life which in turn made it one of the most significant incidents in the history.

It is not possible to let the tragic incidents carried out by Egypt governor- backed by the USA and the world Zionism, to dominate our comprehension and evaluation of the October war, the great action which we have realized with the heroics and sacrifices of our people.

There is no doubt that our next generations will be more proud than us in the October war and will know the great value of this great incidents. Here, I want to highlight an essential matter that we didn’t just fight with honor and heroism but we limitless dealt with our brothers with honor and truthfulness and sacrifice exceeding all considerations and regional interests.

You notice that more than one time I approach speaking about the war issue and didn’t complete the road. As I have said in the past one day in which all details will be presented is inevitably coming.

While the Arab soldiers in the Golan and Sinai are competing to martyrdom, it hasn’t come into our mind that the political leadership in Egypt was working to divide the unified rank and arranging for a reconciliation with the enemy aiming to get Egypt out of its national context through the Sinai agreement, the surrender visit, David Camp scheme and Begin-Alsadat-Carter meetings.

We had lived five years and half of suffering due to the insistence of the Egyptian regime to detach Egypt from the Arab nation and to dress it a cover which Egypt and its people and army reject it.

We had suffered in our brotherly and sincere attempts to take the Egyptian regime away from the surrender track. We had endeavored this in the bilateral and Arab meetings and through the mediations of some sides in the Riyadh meeting and other meetings.

Our concerns were the sincere commitment to the target and the and certain conviction in the fact that the Arab solidarity is the road of their triumph and that the action unity is the guarantee to attain targets.

We were shocked that the regime in Egypt was violating any accord and then suggesting the isolation in action and preferring the association with the enemy more than a meeting including the friends. We were shocked that this regime was accepting a humiliating conditions that seek behind fake interests. In spite of this submission, the regime didn’t restore the Sinai land, didn’t save the Egyptian people from the incessant Israeli aggression threats and didn’t attain the Egyptian people demands of security and food.

This regime is suffering from many complexes. It is suffering from the foreigner complex which means that it is impressed by anything foreign. It sees that anything outside the country has the capability and power while the Egyptian people and the Arab nation have no capability or power.

Outside Egypt, this regime is keen to take feelings and advices of the governors into consideration while the Arabs have no feelings, no advices, no rights and no interests deserving the consideration and respect.

In this regime consideration, anything the foreigners saying is good while anything the Arabs say is bad.

I wish that no one that I want to enter arguments, but I want to highlight some of the realities I know and which were established during the latest four or five years process.

The Arab countries had repeatedly called on the Egyptian President to give up the surrender track and the prospects of return were widely opened in front of him, but he gave no ears to this and opened his heart to the nation’s enemies who want the evil to it.

since the Egyptian President’s visit to Jerusalem and his bowing to the Flag of Israel and the and honor to the Israeli soldier, we have a sad image of a regime getting out from its nation’s consensus and isolate itself and on the other hand approaching from an enemy trying to extort and to obtain a high price regarding its agreement to make the Egyptian regime signing the surrender document.

We are mistaken if we think that the enemy aimed only to subjugate the Egyptian regime but it also wanted to impose surrender on the Arab nation, expecting that the subjugation of the Egyptian regime will drag many Arab countries to the surrender track.

This is what they expect, but fie on their plans and suppositions. What they are doing is a deal full of cheat and collusion to attain a profit at the expense of right, justice, history and all justice realities consolidated by human being throughout the ages with great effort and blood.

The Arab Governor, who is part in this deal, was looking for a selfish opportunist profit. Bust, as the people’s process and the history demonstrated such cheat and silly issues will not remain steadfast in front of the history movement and the people’s power.

They may delude people that they had realized peace, but time will pass quickly and the world will discover reality. The realities will clearly appear. They didn’t realize the peace and what they had realized from the peace point of view worth nothing.

All of the world will see that the region, after this signing, is still in a state of war and didn’t move to the peace reality because as I have said they didn’t make peace, and if we had to call what they are doing ‘peace’, it is worthy to mention that they are making the peace of war not the peace of security because the peace of security is the peace of community which is in turn built on justice.

Anyway, you, in this country and the Arab nation had chosen the way of justice, right, honor and dignity. You know that this way has a tax. You had chosen the difficult and the rocky road but it is the more honor and secure road.

All of us will remain ready, we will unhesitating pay the wanted tax and sacrifice. We will offer this faithfully and with satisfaction.

Our response to the surrender course was highlighting and uplifting the flag of steadfastness to put an end to the deterioration of the Arab stance and Arab front. The conferences of the national front for steadfastness and confrontation in Tripoli, Algeria and Damascus were considered as warning to enemies of the Arab nation because it is stronger than their conspiracies.

Then, the 9th Arab Summit conference in Baghdad was held to confirm to the world that the Arab nation is keen to realize solidarity and is refusing surrender and calling for peace on the basis of the Israeli occupation evaluation from the Arab territories and admitting the firm rights of the Palestinian Arab people. The Baghdad summit approved a work program to commit to it for the sake of the Arab nation’s dignity and rights.

On the course of steadfastness and resisting surrender, the Syrian and Iraqi countries met in the framework of the joint Arab action charter. This meeting was the commence of the serious unity action which became advancing with high responsibility and keenness to make firm steps and to make the findings meet aspirations and wishes of the Arab nation.

In implementing the joint Arab action charter, we express our keenness to benefit from the past experiences and to make the action matching the principles we believe in and the targets we are fighting for. We express our hope that our sincere and serious action will be the essence of more wide and comprehensive Arab action.

Dear citizens:

Nowadays, we live in an unrest world suffering from unbalance and underestimation of values. In Such a world, we can avoid stumbling through adhering to our values and principles to make principles of our process clear to our people and the world.

The Arab unity is our supreme goal which we are fighting to realize without tedious and hesitation. We are part of the Arab nation, so until the realization of this Arab unity goal we will hard work for realizing and boosting the Arab solidarity.

Our commitment to the freedom of nation and citizen is a principled commitment which we will do our utmost apply.

We had chosen the course of socialism to build up our life and ensure the happy life to our people.

We are keen to preserve our moral values and our historical Arab heritage which they are considered the basis of our society and life.

We are non-aligned country believing in principles of the Non-Aligned Movement and working to foster the Movement, disseminate its principles and boost its role in the international life.

We are with liberalization everywhere and we are supporting its allies. We are with struggle of the 3rd World people in order to find a just world economic system protecting the people’s fortunes and using these fortunes for the interest of humanity.

We are friend to anyone seeks our friendship and enemies to any one seeks our hostility. In this framework we greet our friends in the socialist countries and appreciate their support to our just conflict.

We are peace callers, wherever there is peace there will be no prejudice and aggression and there will be restoration to every usurped right.

In the light of these principles, we are urging on revolution, building up our generation and next generations and fostering the armed forces –the shield and protector of our country- and ensuring to it factors of steadfastness and victory. We are fighting to liberate the Arab lands and restoring the Arab rights and we are also working to play the civilized role convenient for our people and nation.

Dear brothers:

We are celebrating this anniversary of the 8th March revolution with the absence of great leader who devoted his life for serving his people and nation. So, we have to ask God to have mercy upon the brother and friend late president Hwari Bu Madian.

We are trusting that Algeria under its new leadership will remain as it always, the country of dignity, struggle, revolution and the Arab nation.

In this moment I salute the martyrs, the ideal of the nation and the struggle.

Finally, I salute all of you and call on you to resume our integrant action, hoping to celebrate the next anniversary of the 8th March revolution with more achievements in all domains.

On the 12th Anniversary of the 8 march revolution,8-3-1975, the Late President Hafez Al-Assad underscored:

We know the way and the goal we are heading towards with confidence, belief and strength that will enable us to realize the target which is mainly marked by good, right and justice.

I am convinced that our enemies and their allies have absolutely no doubt that we ,in Syria, will not yield to any pressure.

They are deep-rooted people and part of a deep-rooted people and nation, they are organizing and building up themselves, and have the determination to realize victory and will reach this.

It is very important that the 8 march revolution come and we achieve great progress on the revolution track with firm resolution, realize more achievements in the internal building domain and at the same time booster the efforts to liberate territories and restore rights.

It is great evidence that the 8 march revolution will always be as its people wish, an incessant movement which is considered the main characteristic of revolution. For us, the revolution in its essence is a persistent work to transmit toward the best and an incessant effort for progress and building and realizing more achievements to people. The road of revolution is endless, whatever we pass stages we have more ones in front of us. Revolution needs more hard working and energy.

The essential point in the continuity of this track is the incessant interaction between the revolution and people, between the leadership and people and the adherence to principle and to norms of revolution. Thus, people will be the support of the revolution, which in turn will ensure the continuity of progress and success.

Our people, who struggled for social justice and socialist metamorphosis, were bounded to fight the imperialist and Zionist forces and to wage the war of liberation.

Our armed forces are the shield of the country and the defender of our land and rights. They are the first confronting force, which its heroism in the wars of October and Golan had realized great appreciation and admiration in the Arab nation and the world.

Our armed forces gained care and will gain more to preserve its high level of readiness and combating capacity and to remain the immune force that is frightening the enemy.

Our armed forces had played its role and will remain doing this with honor, it renewed the nation’s championships, asserting that a nation containing such these brave men will not conquer.

We are enforcing our defensive capacity in face of an enemy fed up with weapons after the heavy losses it obtained in the October war. This enemy disguised to every human values and principles and insist on resuming aggression and occupying lands.

As we are speaking about national and Arab struggle and about the circumstances it is passing through, which require popular awareness and determination to realize success.

As we are speaking about all of this, we have to refer to an important part of our people; to half of our people, to women, especially due to the fact that this year is the year of woman.

The world people are now celebrating the international woman year. No people are prior than us in celebrating this year. In our country, woman played pivotal role in all phases of history and our struggle against colonialism. Her struggle was multiple. She was struggling with herself , with her husband, with her son, with her father and with her brother. She is fighting against hardness of circumstances and against disorder of life.

Of course this issue is new. All of us have to know that this taking must be translated into realities, measurements and laws. This thing must be clear, it doesn’t just mean issuing legislative decree or law to the People’s Assembly, but we have to be confident in contents of the law.

If man in general knows how much he suffered during his suffering , woman in our countries deserve best appreciation and respect and complete cooperation of us in attaining her aspirations to be the genuine person who is able to donate and to give his country all his potentials.

I am always saying our logo must be martyrdom or victory, and I am saying martyrdom because it’s our way to victory.

The best to conclude my word is to ask God to have mercy on our martyrs who fight for the sake of nation.

