Weekly report on israel’s terrorism on Palestinians (28 February – 06 March)

Posted on by michaellee2009

Weekly Report On Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (28 February- 06 March 2019)

https://pchrgaza.org/en/?p=12096

Israeli forces continue systematic crimes in the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt)

(28 February- 06 March 2019)

Israeli forces kill two Palestinian civilians and wound another one, west of Ramallah.

Five civilians, including three children, were wounded in different incidents in the West Bank.

Israeli forces continued to use excessive force against the peaceful protestors in the Gaza Strip.

92 civilians, including 26 children, two women, a journalist, and three paramedics, were wounded. The injury of three of them were reported serious.

Israeli forces conducted 67 incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank and 4 other incursions into Jerusalem.

43 Palestinian civilians, including three children and a woman, were arrested in the West Bank.

11 of them were arrested from occupied Jerusalem.

Israeli forces conducted a limited incursion in the Gaza Strip and arrested 2 civilians, who attempted to sneak into Israel.

Shooting incidents were reported against Palestinian farmers and shepherds in the border areas of the Gaza Strip and no injuries were reported.

Israeli authorities continued to create a Jewish majority in occupied East Jerusalem.

The Israeli Municipality forced a Palestinian civilian to self-demolish his house in Silwan village.

Israeli settlers seized a house in the Old City.

Israeli authorities continued their settlement activities in the West Bank.

Israeli forces confiscated a bulldozer while cleaning rubbles on the main street.

Israeli settlers attacked Palestinian civilians’ houses and ‘Oreef Secondary School, south of Nablus.

3 shooting incidents were reported against the fishing boats in the Gaza Strip Sea.

Israeli forces turned the West Bank into cantons and continued to impose the illegal closure on the Gaza Strip for the 13th consecutive year.

Israeli forces established 92 permanent checkpoints and 95 temporary checkpoints in the West Bank.

Summary

Israeli violations of international law and international humanitarian law in the oPt continued during the reporting period (28 February – 06 March 2019).

Shooting:

In the Gaza Strip, the Israeli forces continued to use lethal force against the participants in the peaceful protests organized along the Gaza Strip borders, which witnessed the peaceful protests for the 49th week along the eastern and northern border area of the Gaza Strip. They also continued to use force as well during the incursions into the West Bank.

In the West Bank, the Israeli forces killed 2 Palestinian civilians and wounded 6 others, including 3 children.

In the Gaza Strip, Israeli forces wounded 92 civilians, including 26 children, 2 women, a journalist, and 3 paramedics, while participating in the Return March. The injury of three of them was reported serious.

In the West Bank, in new crime of excessive use of force, at early dawn hours Israeli forces killed 2 Palestinian civilians and wounded another one in Kaffur Ni’ma village, west of Ramallah. The Israeli forces claimed that the three civilians carried out a run-over attack, which resulted in the injury of two Israeli soldiers. Other Israeli soldiers opened fire at them, killed two of them and wounded another one. Investigations and eyewitnesses’ statements refute the Israeli forces’ claims. The eyewitnesses said that the three civilians were heading to their work at a bakery, where they should be at early hours. While the civilians were on their way to work, they were surprised with Israeli vehicles and crashed one of them. As a result, the civilians’ car hood was damaged.

In the same context, Israeli forces wounded five civilians, including three children, during the Israeli forces’ incursion into Nablus. Palestinian young men and children gathered to confront the Israeli forces.

In the Gaza Strip, using excessive lethal force against the peaceful protesters in eastern Gaza Strip, Israeli forces wounded 92 civilians, including 26 children, 2 women, a journalist, and 3 paramedics, while participating in the Return March. The injury of three of them was reported serious.

Injuries in the Gaza Strip from 28 February to 06 March 2019 According to the Governorate

Governorate Injuries Total Children Women Journalists Paramedics Critical Injuries Northern Gaza Strip 12 6 0 0 0 0 Gaza City 28 4 0 1 0 0 Central Gaza Strip 18 6 0 0 0 1 Khan Yunis 17 6 1 0 2 1 Rafah 17 4 1 0 1 1 Total 92 26 2 1 3 3

As part of targeting the Palestinian fishermen in the sea, the Israeli forces continued to escalate their attacks against the Palestinian fishermen, indicating the on-going Israeli policy to target their livelihoods. During the reporting period, PCHR documented 3n incidents were as follows: 2 incidents adjacent to al-Waha Resort and 1 incident off Rafah Shore, north and south of the Gaza Strip.

As part of targeting the border areas, on 28 February 2019, Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence with Israel, opened fire at agricultural lands and shepherds, east Dir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip. At approximately 11:30, the Israeli shooting recurred.

On 02 March 2019, Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence with Israel, opened fire at agricultural lands in the eastern ‘Abasan al-Saghira, east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. The Israeli shooting recurred on 04 March 2019. As a result, the farmers and shepherds were forced to leave for fear of their lives and no casualties were reported.

Incursions:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces conducted at least 67 military incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank and 4 other incursions into Jerusalem and its suburbs. During those incursions, Israeli forces arrested at least 32 Palestinians, including 3 children and a woman, from the West Bank, while 11 other civilians were arrested from Jerusalem and its suburbs.

In the Gaza Strip, on 24 February 2019, Israeli forces moved around 100 meters into the west of the border fence with Israeli, east of al-Buriej Camp in the center of the Gaza Strip. The Israeli vehicles levelled and combed lands, headed to the south and then arrived at eastern Khan Yunis before redeploying along the border fence.

Israeli authorities continued to create a Jewish majority in occupied East Jerusalem.

As part of the Israeli house demolitions and notices, on 02 March 2019, Husam al-‘Abasi self-demolished his house in Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, to implement the Israeli Municipality decision under the pretext of non-licensing. He said that the Israeli Municipality issued a decision to self-demolish his house in Ras al-‘Amoud neighborhood in Silwan village and ordered him to demolish it or the Israeli vehicles will implement the demolition during 2 weeks. He added that that Municipality informed him that if he does not demolish the house, he will pay the demolition cost, which is estimated at NIS 80,000. He also said that he built a 70-sqaure-meter storey above his family house a year ago, where he along with his wife and their child live in.

As part of seizing Palestinian civilians’ property in favor of settlement associations, Israeli settlers seized a building in ‘Aqabet Darwish in Jerusalem’s Old City. Eyewitnesses said that a group of Israeli settlers raided a house belonging to al-Halabi family while they were outside the house. The Israeli settlers closed the house with locks and then started to install cameras and put wires on the building’s walls and roof. It should be noted that the building belongs to Jerusalemite families. Around 60% of the building was given to the Israeli settlers while al-Halabi family managed to maintain the other 40% (100 square meters). Two of Jawdat al-Halabi’s heirs live in the building.

In the same context, the Israeli authorities issued judicial notices against Maragha family, claiming their plot of land, where a building was established in Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. Wadi al-Helwa Information Center said that “Ateret Cohanim” Settlement Association handed Maragha family judicial notices for 9 of the family members, claiming their plot of land, where a building was established in Baten al-Hawa neighborhood in the village. The building is comprised of 5 apartments and a parking. The building shelters 15 members.

Israeli Forces continued their settlement activities, and the settlers continued their attacks against Palestinian civilians and their property

On 05 March 2019, Israeli forces confiscated a bulldozer belonging to the Israeli Ma’is Company. The bulldozer was cleaning rubbles on the main street near Doma village, southeast of Nablus. The bulldozer was taken to “Taffouh” settlement near Za’tarah checkpoint, south of Nablus.

As part of the Israeli settlers’ attacks against the Palestinians civilians and their property, on 05 March 2019, a group of Israeli settlers, from “Yatizhar” settlement established in the northern side of ‘Oreef village’s lands, south of Nablus. The settlers raided Palestinian civilians’ houses and ‘Oreef Secondary School, under the Israeli forces’ protection. As a result, some windows belonging to Moneer Suliman al-Nori’s house were broken.

Details

Incursions into Palestinian Areas, and Attacks on Palestinian Civilians and Property in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

Thursday, 28 February 2019:

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into ‘Asira al-Shamaliya village, north of Nablus. They raided and searched several houses, from which they arrested ‘Oqba Fayez Barham Shawaly (42) and Mohammad ‘Emad Fahmy Sawalma (22), taking them to an unknown destination.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Qalqilya and stationed in Kfar Saba neighborhood, west of the city. They raided and searched a house belonging to ‘Othman Rebhy ‘Othman Lebdah (31) and then arrested him, taking him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Tall village, southwest of Nablus. They raided and searched several houses, from which they arrested ‘Abdul Rahman Mohammad Sameer Zaidan (29) and Yusuf Mohammad Yusuf Ramadan (20) and then arrested them, taking them to an unknown destination.

At approximately 07:30, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence with Israel, east of Deir al-Balah, opened fire at Palestinian shepherds. At approximately 11:30, the Israeli shooting recurred. As a result, the shepherds fled for fear of their lives and no casualties were reported.

At approximately 08:30, Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence with Israel, east Deir al-Balah, opened fire at agricultural lands. At approximately 11:30, the Israeli shooting recurred. As a result, the farmers fled for fear of their lives and no casualties were reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (5) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Beit Ummar and Tarqumiyah in Hebron, Qalqilya and Kifl Haris and Deir Istiya villages in Salfit.

Friday, 01 March 2019:

At approximately 18:00, Israeli forces moved into Nablus from its eastern side and stationed in the vicinity of al-Maslakh area. A number of Palestinian young men gathered and threw stones and Molotov Cocktails at the Israeli vehicles. The Israeli forces immediately fired tear gas canisters, sound bombs and rubber bullets at them. As a result, dozens of the Palestinian young men suffered tear gas inhalation and were treated on the spot. Moreover, two civilians, including a child, were hit with rubber bullets and were then taken to Rafidia Surgical Hospital to receive treatment.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (5) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Sa’ir and Surif villages in Hebron; Haris and Kafr al-Deek in Salfit; and Artah village, west of Tulkarm.

Saturday, 02 March 2019:

At approximately 08:00, Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence with Israel, opened fire at agricultural lands in the eastern ‘Abasan al-Saghira, east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. As a result, the farmers fled for fear of their lives and no casualties were reported.



Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (3) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Massafer Yatta and al-Tuwani villages in Hebron; and ‘Azzun Atma in Qalqilya

Sunday, 03 March 2019

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Khader village, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched houses, from which they arrested ‘Abudllah Ahamd Moussa (16) and Mohammad As’ad Nassem Esbeeh (16), taking them to an unknown destination.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Taqou’a village, southeast of Bethlehem. They raided and searched several houses, from which they arrested Mohiy al-Deen Ahmad al-‘Amour (17), taking him to an unknown destination.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Fara’ata village, east of Qalqilya. They raided and searched a house belonging to Baraa Nathem Mohammad Salman (28) and then arrested him, taking him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into ‘Azzoun village, east of Qalqilya. They raided and searched a house belonging to ‘Adel Zaher Hamdallah Hussein (20) and then arrested him, taking him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into Qalqilya. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammad Hassan Ahmad Moussa (32) and then arrested him, taking him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 07:30, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence with Israeli opened fire at agriculture lands, east of Abasan al-Kabira, east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. As a result, the farmers fled for fear of their lives and no injuries were reported.

At approximately 08:00, the Israeli authorities closed the checkpoint established at the southern entrance to al-Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron’s Old City and prevented civilians from passing to the Old City through the checkpoint. As a result, students could not reach their schools near the checkpoint. As a result, the students were forced to use another road in order to arrive at the al-Ibrahimi Mosque area. The settlers brought tents and platforms and set them up on the closed al-Shuhada Street and surrounding al-Ibrahimi Mosque to hold their celebrations.

At approximately 16:15, Israeli forces moved into Nablus from its eastern side and stationed in the vicinity of al-Maslakh area. A number of Palestinian civilians gathered and threw stones and empty bottles at the Israeli vehicles. The Israeli forces immediately fired tear gas canisters, sound bombs and rubber bullets at them. As a result, a 15-year-old child was hit with a rubber bullet to the left brow. He was then taken to Rafidia Surgical Hospital in Nablus to receive treatment.

At approximately 17:30, Israeli gunboats stationed in the sea, south of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within three nautical miles and chased them. As a result, they fled for fear of their lives and no causalities were reported.

At approximately 19:30, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence with Israel arrested two Palestinian young men, who tried to sneak into Israel, east of Gaza. The two young men were identified as Maissara Hamdy ‘Elaian Baroud (21) and Samy Ghazy Mohammad al-Hawajry (21), form Nuseirat Refugee Camp in the central Gaza Strip. Hamdy Baroud (53), Massara’s father, said that at approximately 18:00 on Sunday, 03 March 2019, I called my son Maissara, but his cell phone was closed. I then asked their friends about him and they told me that he and his friend Samy al-Hawajry went to the border fence and were arrested. At approximately 10:30, on Monday, 04 March 2019, my son ‘Alaa received a phone call from a private number. The caller, who identified himself as an Israeli police officer, said that Maissara is in their custody and ended the call.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (7) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: al-Dhahiriya, Bani Na’im, Beit ‘Ummar and al-Moreq in Hebron; Qalqilya and ‘Azzun and Jayyous villages, east of Qalqilya.

Monday, 25 February 2019

In new crime of excessive use of force, at early dawn hours Israeli forces killed 2 Palestinian civilians and wounded another one in Kaffur Ni’ma village, west of Ramallah. The Israeli forces claimed that the three civilians carried out a run-over attack, which resulted in the injury of two Israeli soldiers. Other Israeli soldiers opened fire at them, killed two of them and wounded another one. Investigations and eyewitnesses’ statements refute the Israeli forces’ claims. The eyewitnesses said that the three civilians were heading to their work at a bakery, where they should be at early hours. While the civilians were on their way to work, they were surprised with Israeli vehicles and crashed one of them. As a result, the civilians’ car hood was damaged. According to PCHR’s investigations, at approximately 02:30 on Monday, Israeli forces backed by three military vehicles moved into Kafur Nie’mah village, west of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Yousef Mahmoud al-Deek (42) and arrested him, taking him at the village entrance, where the Israeli vehicles stationed. One of the Israeli vehicles was damaged before their withdrawal from the village. At approximately 03:20, the three civilians were heading to their work via a car with an Israeli registration plate, meanwhile, the diver was surprised with Israeli vehicles at the village’s entrance. As a result, the driver could not control the car and crashed one of the Israeli vehicles. The Israeli soldiers immediately opened fire at the civilians, killed two of them and wounded another one. The wounded civilian was arrested while the victims’ bodies were kept in the Israeli custody. The two victims were identified as Ameer Mahmoud Darraj (20), from Khebitha al-Mosbbah village, and Yousef Raied Anqawi (20), from Beit Sirah village. The wounded civilian was identified as Hitham Basem ‘Alqam (20), from Safa village, west of Ramallah.

Majed Abu Rahma, an eyewitness, said to PCHR’s fieldworker:

“I was heading to my work at Itihad Juice Company, which is located at the entrance to Kafur Nie’mah village. I passed through the city center and I did not notice any suspicious movements. It was approximately 03:00 and the weather was rainy and foggy. When I was on the village’s road, the vision was clear, as there were lights on the road, but when I exited it and moved towards the company, the road was sloppy and there was no lights. When I was around 150 away from the company, I was surprised with Israeli soldiers deploying on the road. I recognized that they were Israeli soldiers as one of them lighted military torches at me. I was driving at approximately 30 km/h and I was around 6-10 meters away from them. One of them stopped me and said in Arabic, ‘get away from here, one of our vehicles is damaged.’ I moved back, I was around 150 meters away from them, and it was approximately 03:20. I saw a car driving at approximately 60-70 km/h coming from the village and moving in the same direction. They lighted the military torches at it. The car then deviated from its path and hit the Israeli military vehicle that was blocking the road. I heard the crash and minutes after, I heard continuous shooting and I estimate that 15-20 bullets were fired.”

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into Beit Rima village, northwest of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed Huda al-Rimawi (45) and then arrested him, taking him to an unknown destination.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into al-Jalzon Refugee Camp, north of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mojahed Saleh al-Shani (26) and then arrested him, taking him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Beit Kahil village, north of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed Hamza Zhour (44). The Israeli forces later withdrew and no arrests among Palestinian civilians were reported.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Eskaka village, east of Salfit. They raided and searched a house belonging to a former prisoner, Zuhair Fawaz ‘Abdullah Hussain “al-Inboussi” (35), and then arrested him, taking him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 04:40, Israeli forces moved into Selwad village, northeast of Ramallah. They raided and searched two house belonging to Lo’ai Nouh Hamed (19) and Ramez ‘Adb al-Khaleq Hamed (23) and then arrested them, taking them to an unknown destination.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into ‘Obween village, northwest of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ferass Moussa Sahwil (22) and then arrested him, taking him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 07:30, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Waha shore, northwest of Beit Lahia in the Northern Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within four nautical miles and chased them. The shooting caused fear and panic among fishermen. As a result, the fishermen fled for fear of their lives and no casualties or damages to the boats were reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (03) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Yatta village in Hebron and Hawarah village in Nablus.

Tuesday, 26 February 2019

At approximately 00:40, Israeli forces moved into the northern ‘Assir village, north of Nablus and stationed in al-Marj neighborhood area, east of the village. They raided a 4-storey house belonging to Zaher Saleh Sholy (56). It should be noted that Zaher lives in the house along with his sons and their families. The Israeli forces locked the house’s residents on the first and second floor while other soldiers searched the house. Half an hour later while the Israeli soldiers were on the second floor, where Zaher’s son , Habib ( 27) and his wife live, Habib asked an Israeli soldier to allow his wife enter her room and bring some belongings. The soldier allowed Amna along with her mother to enter the room. After Amna and her mother came out of the room, the soldiers ordered to search them and brought a female soldier to do it. Before the Israeli soldiers withdrew, they confiscated NIS 3787 and 335 JD and handed the family a warrant of the confiscated money signed by ‘A’esha, Habib’s mother.

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Dhaisha Refugee Camp, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched houses, from which they arrested Ahmed Ass’ad al-Saify (20) and ‘Odai Mustafa Abu Nassar (24), taking them to an unknown destination.

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into al-Khader village, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched houses, from which they arrested Ra’ed Hassan Moussa (18), taking him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Ramallah and stationed in al-Tira neighborhood. They raided and searched houses, from which they arrested 3 civilians, including a woman. The arrested civilians were identified as Amal al-Tahan Barghouth (26), ‘Obada Mahmoud al-Dirawi (30) and Khaled Sliman Barghouthi (33). It should be noted that Amal al-Tahan is the wife of lawyer Tariq Barghoth, who was arrested on 27 February 2019, from his house in Ramallah. Tariq is still detained in al-Maskoubia investigation center in West Jerusalem and prevented from meeting his lawyer.

At approximately 03:30, Israeli forces moved into Jenin Refugee Camp, west of Jenin. They raided and searched houses, from which they arrested ‘Orssan Mahmoud ‘Orssan Qraini (27) and Khalil Ramzi Khalil Hwail (21), taking them to an unknown destination.

At approximately 06:35, Israeli forces backed by seven military vehicles moved around 100 meters into the west of the border fence with Israel, east of al-Buraij in the central Gaza Strip. The military vehicles leveled and combed lands adjacent to the border fence. Five hours later, the vehicles headed to the south, arrived at the east of Khan Younis, and leveled lands in the area. At approximately 14:30, the Israeli vehicles redeployed along the border fence with Israeli, east of Khan Younis.



At approximately 17:00, an Israeli infantry force moved into al-Hassin Valley area in the southern area of Hebron. They raided and searched around 30 houses, claiming that there was a child stoned the Israeli soldiers. The searching continued for around three hours and no arrests among houses’ owners were reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (10) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Kaffr Qalil and Tal villages in Nablus; Taqou’ village, southeast of Bethlehem; Sateh Marhaba neighborhood in the center of al-Bireh; Bitello, Beit Loqia and al-Moghir villages in Ramallah and al-Bireh; al-Shayoukh, Bani N’aim and Beit ‘Ula villages in Hebron.

Wednesday, 27 February 2019

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into al-Nabi Younis area, north of Halhoul City, north of Hebron. They then stationed on streets leading to al-Nabi Younis Mosque and dozens of settlers arrived at the area. Many of the settlers raided the mosque and preformed religious ritual. Meanwhile, many of the residents gathered and a number of children and young men threw stones at military vehicles. The Israeli forces fired sound bombs, tear gas canisters and rubber bullets at the stones-throwers and civilians’ houses. As a result, a 22-year-old was hit with a rubber bullet to the right eye and a 16-year-old child was hit with a tear gas canister to the face. The wounded civilians were then taken to al-Ahly Hospital in Hebron.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces backed by three military vehicles moved into al-Salam Street in Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mos’ab Mohammed al-Zghir (36) and then handed him a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence in “Gush Etzion” settlement, south of Bethlehem.

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces backed by four military vehicles moved into Deir Abu Mish’al, northwest of Ramallah. They raided and searched houses, from which they arrested Ahmed Omar Zahran (22), Mahmoud Kamal Zahran (29) and Omar Jameel ‘Ata (19), taking them to an unknown destination.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Safa village, west of Ramallah. They raided and searched Majdi Mashhour Karaja (26) and then arrested him, taking him to an unknown destination.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Nablus. They raided and searched a house belonging to Sa’id Mohammed Hafed Shraida (27) and then arrested him, taking him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 04:00, Israeli forces moved into Qosra village, southeast of Nablus. They raided and searched houses and then arrested ‘Abdullah Nimer Sa’id (24), taking him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 08:00, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Waha shore, northwest of Beit Lahia in the Northern Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within three nautical miles and chased them. The shooting caused fear and panic among fishermen. As a result, the fishermen fled for fear of their lives and no casualties or damages to the boats were reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (5) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Abu Qash and Birzait villages, north of Ramallah; Wahi al-Balo’ village, al-Bireh; Sa’ir and Beit Ummar villages in Hebron.

Use of Force against Demonstrations in Protest against the U.S. President’s Decision to Recognize Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel:

Israeli forces continued its excessive use of lethal force against peaceful demonstration organized by Palestinian civilians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and it was named as “The Great March of Return and Breaking Siege.” The demonstration was in protest against the U.S. President Donald Trump’s declaration to move the U.S. Embassy to it. According to PCHR fieldworkers’ observations, the border area witnessed large participation by Palestinian civilians as the Israeli forces continued to use upon highest military and political echelons excessive force against the peaceful demonstrators, though the demonstration were fully peaceful. The demonstration was as follows during the reporting period:

Gaza Strip:

On Friday, 01 March 2019; the 49th week of the March of Return and Breaking Siege activities, Israeli forces wounded 92 civilians, including 26 children, 2 women, a journalist, and 3 paramedics. The injuries of 3 of them were classified as serious. The incidents were as follows:

Northern Gaza City: The Israeli shooting at Palestinian demonstrators resulted in the injury of 12 civilians, including six children. Two of them were hit with live bullets and shrapnel and ten were directly hit with tear gas canisters.

Gaza Strip: The Israeli shooting at Palestinian demonstrators resulted in the injury of 28 civilians, including four children and a journalist. Ten of then were hit with live bullet and shrapnel and, 12 were directly hit with tear gas canisters and six with rubber bullets. The wounded journalist identified as Mohammad al-Dwaik was hit with a rubber bullet to the leg.Mohammad works as a reporter at Ithad Press.

Central Gaza Strip: The Israeli shooting and throwing tear gas canisters at Palestinian demonstrators, which continued until 17:30, resulted in the injury of 18 civilians, including six children. Five of them were hit with a live bullet and shrapnel and 13 were directly hit with tear gas canisters and the injury of one of them was classified as serious.

Khan Yunis: The Israeli shooting at Palestinian demonstrators, which continued until 17:30, resulted in the injury of 17 civilians, including six children, a woman and two Civil Defense paramedics. Doctors classified the injury of one of the children as serious.

The Israeli shooting at Palestinian demonstrators, which continued until 17:30, resulted in the injury of 17 civilians, including six children, a woman and two Civil Defense paramedics. Doctors classified the injury of one of the children as serious.

Rafah: The Israeli shooting and firing tear gas canisters at Palestinian demonstrators, which continued from 14:00 until 17:00, resulted in the injury of 17 civilians, including four children, a woman and a paramedic. Five of them were hit with live bullets and shrapnel and 12 were directly hit with tear gas canisters. Doctors classified the injury of one of them as serious. The wounded paramedic identified as ‘Abuld Razzaq Ibrahim Ijme’an Abu ‘Athra (36) was hit with a tear gas canister to the lower limbs. ‘Abdul Razzaq is a volunteer paramedic at the PRCS.

Continued closure of the oPt

Israel continued to impose a tight closure on the oPt, imposing severe restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

Gaza Strip

Israeli forces continuously tighten the closure of the Gaza Strip and close all commercial crossings, making the Karm Abu Salem crossing the sole commercial crossing of the Gaza Strip, although it is not suitable for commercial purposes in terms of its operational capacity and distance from markets.

Israeli forces have continued to apply the policy, which is aimed to tighten the closure on all commercial crossings, by imposing total control over the flow of imports and exports.

Israeli forces have continued to impose a total ban on the delivery of raw materials to the Gaza Strip, except for very limited items and quantities. The limited quantities of raw materials allowed into Gaza do not meet the minimal needs of the civilian population of the Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces also continued to impose an almost total ban on the Gaza Strip exports, including agricultural and industrial products, except for light-weighted products such as flowers, strawberries, and spices. However, they lately allowed the exportation of some vegetables such as cucumber and tomatoes, furniture and fish.

Israel has continued to close the Beit Hanoun (Erez) crossing for the majority of Palestinian citizens from the Gaza Strip. Israel only allows the movement of a limited number of groups, with many hours of waiting in the majority of cases. Israel has continued to adopt a policy aimed at reducing the number of Palestinian patients allowed to move via the Beit Hanoun crossing to receive medical treatment in hospitals in Israel or in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. Israel also continued applying the policy of making certain civilian traveling via the crossing interviewed by the Israeli intelligence service to be questioned, blackmailed or arrested.

Movement at Karm Abu Salem (Kerem Shalom) crossing, southeast of Rafah, is designated for the movement of goods

Note: Due to technical reasons, we could not obtain the official statistics from the department responsible for issuing the statistics

Beit Hanoun (“Erez”) crossing, in the north of the Gaza Strip, is designated for the movement of individuals, and links the Gaza Strip with the West Bank.

Movement at Beit Hanoun (“Erez”) crossing

(20-26 February 2019)

Category 20 February 21 February 22 February 23 February 24 February 25 February 26 February Patients 67 28 2 – 74 77 67 Companions 65 31 1 – 63 70 67 Personal needs 30 35 3 – 23 14 20 Families of prisoners – – – – – 44 – Arabs fromIsrael 3 11 3 – 8 5 5 Diplomats 3 – – – – – – Meetings in Erez – – – – – – – International workers 50 77 13 – 12 18 43 TravelersAbroad – 29 – – 4 – 32 Business people+ BMC 280 275 1 – 562 375 279 Economic and agriculture interviews – – – – – – – Security interviews 2 1 – – 6 2 3 Death cases – – – – – – – Companions’ Deaths – – – – – – – Return to the West Bank 2 3 – – – – 1 Christians’ Holidays – – – – – – – Conferences and Training courses – – – – 1 1 – Permits’ renewal 5 – – – 1 – – VIPs – – – – – 1 – AmbulancesPatient 2 3 2 – 3 3 6 Ambulancescompanion 3 3 2 – 2 3 6

Movement at Beit Hanoun (“Erez”) crossing

(27 February -05 March 2019)

Category 27 February 28 February 01 March 02 March 03 March 04 March 05 March Patients 66 39 3 – 79 62 60 Companions 57 37 1 – 64 61 55 Personal needs 24 34 16 – 20 8 18 Families of prisoners – – – – – – 5 Arabs fromIsrael 14 13 3 – 10 3 3 Diplomats 50 – – – – 1 – Meetings in Erez 1 – – – – – – International workers 39 84 15 – 20 14 19 TravelersAbroad 1 38 – – 3 2 23 Business people+ BMC 287 216 – – 627 344 278 Economic and agriculture interviews – – – – – – – Security interviews 3 3 – – 4 2 3 Death cases – – – – – – – Companions’ Deaths – – – – – – – Return to the West Bank 1 4 – – – – – Christians’ Holidays – – – – – – – Conferences and Training courses – – – – 1 – 1 Permits’ renewal – – – – – 1 1 VIPs 1 – – – – – 1 AmbulancesPatient 5 4 1 – 2 2 2 Ambulancescompanion 6 4 1 – 2 2 2

Following table illustrates temporary and permanent checkpoints and arrests at these checkpoints in the West Bank from 28 February to 06 March 2019:

Governorate Permanent temporary Temporary checkpoints Closed Roads Arrested persons Jerusalem 13 5 – – Nablus 10 13 2 – Jenin 5 5 – – Ramallah 11 11 1 – Tulkarm 7 1 1 – Tubas 2 1 1 – Salfit 3 11 2 – Qalqiliyia 5 7 2 – Hebron 20 31 3 – Bethlehem 11 9 2 – Jericho 5 1 – – Al-Karama Crossing – – – – Total 92 95 14 –

Efforts to Create A Jewish majority

Israeli forces escalated their attacks on Palestinian civilians and their property. They have also continued their raids on al-Aqsa Mosque and denied the Palestinians access to it:

Arrests and Incursions:

On Sunday, 03 March 2019, Israeli forces moved into Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched houses, from which they arrested Tawfiq ‘Othman, ‘Abed al-Raheem Khalil al-‘Abasi, Nidal Sufyian al-Natshah, Tareq Sa’adah al-‘Abasi, Majd Ahmed al-A’war, and Mahmoud Najeeb al-A’war.

At approximately 01:00 on Monday, 04 March 2019, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Isawiyia village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Omar Abu Suninah and then arrested him.

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into a house belonging to Mohamed Khaled Sharirah in occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Beit ‘Anan village, northwest of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Wisam Hussain Rabie’ and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Badow village, northwest of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Hisham Hamidan and then arrested him.



On Monday, Israeli forces arrested ‘Abed al-Rahman Mahmoud (39), from al-‘Issawiyia village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. ‘Abed al-Rahman was arrested after summonsing him for investigation in “’Ofer” Prison, west of Ramallah. He was then taken to al-Maskopiyia Police Station in West Jerusalem. It should be noted that ‘Abed al-Raham served 17 years in the Israeli jails and was released last week on condition that he will deport from his village to Jericho for 10 days.

Notices and House Demolitions:

On Saturday, 02 March 2019, Husam al-‘Abasi self-demolished his house in Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, to implement the Israeli Municipality decision under the pretext of non-licensing. He said that the Israeli Municipality issued a decision to self-demolish his house in Ras al-‘Amoud neighborhood in Silwan village and ordered him to demolish it or the Israeli vehicles will implement the demolition during 2 weeks. He added that that Municipality informed him that if he does not demolish the house, he will pay the demolition cost, which is estimated at NIS 80,000. He also said that he built a 70-sqaure-meter story above his family house a year ago, where he along with his wife and their child live in.

Seizing Palestinian Civilians’ Property in Favor of Settlement Association:

On Tuesday, 05 March 2019, Israeli settlers seized a building in ‘Aqabet Darwish in Jerusalem’s Old City. Eyewitnesses said that a group of Israeli settlers raided a house belonging to al-Halabi family while they were outside the house. The Israeli settlers closed the house with locks and then started to install cameras and put wires on the building’s walls and roof. It should be noted that the building belongs to Jerusalemite families. Around 60% of the building was given to the Israeli settlers while al-Halabi family managed to maintain the other 40% (100 square meters). Two of Jawdat al-Halabi’s heirs live in the building.

In the same context, the Israeli authorities issued judicial notices against Maragha family, claiming their plot of land, where a building was established in Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. Wadi al-Helwa Information Center said that “Ateret Cohanim” Settlement Association handed Maragha family judicial notices for 9 of the family members, claiming their plot of land, where a building was established in Baten al-Hawa neighborhood in the village. The building is comprised of 5 apartments and a parking. The building shelters 15 members. The family said that they live in the building for more than 100 years and they have the documents proving their ownership. Moreover, Batn al-Hawa neighborhood committee said that Maragha Family building is part of “Ateret Cohanim” settlement association’s plan to seize 5,200 square meters of al-Hara al-Wosta neighborhood in Batn al-Hawa area. “Ateret Cohanim” settlement association claimed that the land belongs to Jews from Yemen since 1881 and the Israeli Supreme approved the seetler’s ownership to the land. The committee added that 30-35 residential building are established on the land threatened by “Ateret Cohanim” settlement association and around 80 families, including 436 members, live in it. The village’s residents live in the neighborhood 10 years ago after buying lands and property from form their former owners with official documents.

Settlement activities and attacks by settlers against Palestinian civilians and property

Israeli forces’ attacks:

At approximately 10:00 on Sunday, 03 March 2019, Israeli forces backed by 2 military vehicles and accompanied with a vehicle of the Israeli Civil Administration moved into Beit Ta’mour village, southeast of Bethlehem. The Israeli forces raided and searched a house belonging to Nayif Hasan Zawahrah (39) and then took photos of it. The Israeli Civil Administration officer handed Zawahrah a demolition notice under the pretext of non-licensing. It should be noted that the Israeli authorities handed Nayif a notice to stop construction work during June 2018.

At approximately 15:30 on Tuesday, 05 March 2019, Israeli forces confiscated a bulldozer belonging to the Israeli Ma’is Company. The bulldozer was cleaning rubbles on the main street near Doma village, southeast of Nablus. After that, 2 military jeeps arrived at the area, stopped the bulldozer while working and then informed the diver that they want to confiscate the bulldozer without giving him any reasons. The driver told them that the bulldozer is licensed and belongs to Sadeq Murshed Bani FaDEL, FROM ‘Aqraba village, southeast of the city. The bulldozer was taken to “Taffouh” settlement near Za’tarah checkpoint, south of Nablus.

Israeli settlers’ attacks:

At approximately 12:00 on Tuesday, 05 March 2019, a group of Israeli settlers, from “Yatizhar” settlement established in the northern side of ‘Oreef village’s lands, south of Nablus. The settlers raided Palestinian civilians’ houses and ‘Oreef Secondary School, under the Israeli forces’ protection. As a result, some windows belonging to Moneer Suliman al-Nori’s house were broken.

Recommendations to the International Community

PCHR warns of the escalating settlement construction in the West Bank, the attempts to legitimize settlement outposts established on Palestinian lands in the West Bank and the continued summary executions of Palestinian civilians under the pretext that they pose a security threat to the Israeli forces. PCHR reminds the international community that thousands of Palestinian civilians have been rendered homeless and lived in caravans under tragic circumstances due to the latest Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip that has been under a tight closure for almost 11 years. PCHR welcomes the UN Security Council’s Resolution No. 2334, which states that settlements are a blatant violation of the Geneva Conventions and calls upon Israel to stop them and not to recognize any demographic change in the oPt since 1967. PCHR hopes this resolution will pave the way for eliminating the settlement crime and bring to justice those responsible for it. PCHR further reiterates that the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, are still under Israeli occupation in spite of Israel’s unilateral disengagement plan of 2005. PCHR emphasizes that there is international recognition of Israel’s obligation to respect international human rights instruments and international humanitarian law. Israel is bound to apply international human rights law and the law of war, sometimes reciprocally and other times in parallel, in a way that achieves the best protection for civilians and remedy for the victims.

PCHR calls upon the international community to respect the Security Council’s Resolution No. 2334 and to ensure that Israel respects it as well, in particular point 5 which obliges Israel not to deal with settlements as if they were part of Israel. PCHR calls upon the ICC this year to open an investigation into Israeli crimes committed in the oPt, particularly the settlement crimes and the 2014 offensive on the Gaza Strip. PCHR Calls upon the European Union (EU) and all international bodies to boycott settlements and ban working and investing in them in application of their obligations according to international human rights law and international humanitarian law considering settlements as a war crime. PCHR calls upon the international community to use all available means to allow the Palestinian people to enjoy their right to self-determination through the establishment of the Palestinian State, which was recognized by the UN General Assembly with a vast majority, using all international legal mechanisms, including sanctions to end the occupation of the State of Palestine. PCHR calls upon the international community and United Nations to take all necessary measures to stop Israeli policies aimed at creating a Jewish demographic majority in Jerusalem and at voiding Palestine from its original inhabitants through deportations and house demolitions as a collective punishment, which violates international humanitarian law, amounting to a crime against humanity. PCHR calls upon the international community to condemn summary executions carried out by Israeli forces against Palestinians and to pressurize Israel to stop them. PCHR calls upon the States Parties to the Rome Statute of the ICC to work hard to hold Israeli war criminals accountable. PCHR calls upon the High Contracting Parties to the Geneva Conventions to fulfill their obligations under article (1) of the Convention to ensure respect for the Conventions under all circumstances, and under articles (146) and (147) to search for and prosecute those responsible for committing grave breaches of the Geneva Conventions to ensure justice and remedy for Palestinian victims, especially in light of the almost complete denial of justice for them before the Israeli judiciary. PCHR calls upon the international community to speed up the reconstruction process necessary because of the destruction inflicted by the Israeli offensive on Gaza. PCHR calls for a prompt intervention to compel the Israeli authorities to lift the closure that obstructs the freedom of movement of goods and 1.8 million civilians that experience unprecedented economic, social, political and cultural hardships due to collective punishment policies and retaliatory action against civilians. PCHR calls upon the European Union to apply human rights standards embedded in the EU-Israel Association Agreement and to respect its obligations under the European Convention on Human Rights when dealing with Israel. PCHR calls upon the international community, especially states that import Israeli weapons and military services, to meet their moral and legal responsibility not to allow Israel to use the offensive in Gaza to test new weapons and not accept training services based on the field experience in Gaza in order to avoid turning Palestinian civilians in Gaza into testing objects for Israeli weapons and military tactics. PCHR calls upon the parties to international human rights instruments, especially the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR), to pressurize Israel to comply with its provisions in the oPt and to compel it to incorporate the human rights situation in the oPt in its reports submitted to the relevant committees. PCHR calls upon the EU and international human rights bodies to pressurize the Israeli forces to stop their attacks against Palestinian fishermen and farmers, mainly in the border area.

…………………………………………………………

Public Document

For further information please visit our website www.pchrgaza.org or contact PCHR’s office in Gaza City, Gaza Strip by email pchr@pchrgaza.org or telephone +972 08 282 4776 – 282 5893.

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Gaza, Great Return March, Israeli Aggression, Jerusalem, Jewish terrorism, Jewish violence, land theft, Life under occupation, Netanyahu, Palestine, Palestinian Children, Settlements and settlers |