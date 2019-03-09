Is the Trump Administration “Owned by the State of Israel”? Ted Cruz: Accessory to israeli (apartheid state) Grand Larceny

Posted on by michaellee2009

Is the Trump Administration “Owned by the State of Israel”? Ted Cruz: Accessory to Israeli Grand Larceny

By Kurt Nimmo,

In the United States, as Rep Omar pointed out, politicians on both sides of the aisle in both Houses routinely fall over themselves to pledge fealty and taxpayer dollars to Israel.

The Trump administration is virtually owned by the state of Israel. Donald Trump has taken money from casino magnate Sheldon Adelson and other wealthy pro-Israel donors. His daughter converted to Orthodox Judaism in 2009. Ivanka’s husband, Jared Kushner, also an Orthodox Jew, is close to the Netanyahu regime in Israel. Two established neocons, John Bolton and Elliot Abrams, and a convert, Mike Pompeo, are bedrock supporters of the Israeli mission to establish dominance in the Middle East, diminish the native Palestinian population, and steal land from its neighbors.

Enter Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz, a failed presidential candidate desperately trying to stay politically relevant.

Cruz and the notorious neocon senator from Arkansas, Tom Cotton, introduced companion resolutions demanding the US recognize Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights, Syrian territory prior to the Six-Day War in 1967.

Colonel Jan Mühren, a former UN observer stationed in the Golan Heights and West Bank during the war, told a Dutch current affairs program Israel “provoked most border incidents as part of its strategy to annex more land,” illegal under international law, specifically the Fourth Geneva and Hague Conventions. The Golan was officially annexed by Israel in 1981. In December of that year, United Nations Security Council resolution 497 denounced Israel’s annexation.

Israeli defense minister Moshe Dayan admitted in 1976 Israel had masterminded over 80% of the hostilities on the border with Syria. In 1997 The New York Times quoted Dayan as saying

I know how at least 80 percent of the clashes there started. In my opinion, more than 80 percent, but let’s talk about 80 percent. It went this way: We would send a tractor to plow some area where it wasn’t possible to do anything, in the demilitarized area, and knew in advance that the Syrians would start to shoot. If they didn’t shoot, we would tell the tractor to advance farther, until in the end the Syrians would get annoyed and shoot. And then we would use artillery and later the air force also, and that’s how it was.

Israel has long coveted the resources of the Golan Heights. She planned to dispute the 1923 border and claim the Hula swamp and monopolize Lake Galilee. The stolen water would then be diverted downstream from the Jordan for exclusive use by Israel’s National Water Carrier. The Jordan Valley Unified Water Plan was paid for by the United States (see “Rivers of Discord: International Water Disputes in the Middle East”).

The Israeli state also attempted to seize water resources in Lebanon. Its 1978 invasion of South Lebanon was codenamed “Operation Litani,” named after the Litani River, a vital water resource for the people of southern Lebanon. The PLO provided a convenient excuse for the invasion when it established what the corporate media at the time called a “quasi-state” (while completely ignoring an-Nakba, the forced expulsion—ethic cleansing—of around a million Palestinians, many thousands fleeing to southern Lebanon to escape massacres committed by the Israeli army).

In other words, Israel stole hundreds of square miles of Syrian territory primarily to exploit its water resources and expand its border for the establishment of illegal settlements. Thanks to the United States and its domination of the United Nations, Israel has been allowed to violate numerous resolutions condemning its behavior vis-à-vis the Palestinians.

For Ted Cruz and his cohort Tom Cotton, making the once divided Jerusalem—now largely ethnically cleansed of Arabs (this is called the “Judaization of Jerusalem” in politespeak)—the capitol of Israel was not hardly enough. Now Congress must recognize and support the outright theft of land and natural resources by Israel in direct violation of international law.

The introduced bill states that it is “the sense of Congress that… Israel’s security from attacks from Syria and Lebanon cannot be assured without Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights” and “it is unrealistic to expect that the outcome of a peace agreement between Israel and Syria will be an Israeli withdrawal from the Golan Heights.” The proposed legislationstates that recognizing Israel’s theft of the Golan is “in the United States national security interest,” which it obviously isn’t unless we consider Israel the fifty-first state of the US, which it may as well be.

It remains to be seen if this bill will get traction in Congress. However, considering the staunch support for Israel in Congress, and the overwhelming influence of AIPAC and around sixty other Jewish lobbying groups (including the Anti-Defamation League, the American Zionist Council, the American Jewish Committee, and the Conference of Presidents of Major Jewish American Organizations), the resolution may receive a warm and enthusiastic reception in Congress.

This article was originally published on the author’s blog site: Another Day in the Empire.

Kurt Nimmo is a frequent contributor to Global Research.

The original source of this article is Global Research

