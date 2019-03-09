Sayyed Nasrallah: Financial Corruption Threatens Lebanon’s Existence, Nothing Can Stop Hezbollah Battle against It

Posted on by martyrashrakat

March 8, 2019

Mohammad Salami

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah on Friday underscored that the party’s anti-corrupt battle is sacred just as the resistance military operations, pointing out the financial corruption puts Lebanon’s existence at stake.

In his speech at Hezbollah ceremony held on the 30th anniversary of establishing the Islamic Resistance Support Association, Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that Lebanon’s financial collapse will waste all the Resistance victories and sacrifices against the Israeli and takfiri enemies.

Hezbollah who sacrificed his precious fighters and commanders for the sake of protecting Lebanon and its dignity will not allow the financial collapse to storm the country, according to Sayyed Nasrallah who added that the party has started this battle with two key files.

Sayyed Nasrallah clarified that the anti-corruption battle is not seeking revenge against certain politicians and parties, but that it aims at protecting the public funds and preventing the country’s collapse.

His eminence refuted all claims that Hezbollah launched this battle in order to obtain a new role and popular support, stressing that the Resistance is preoccupied with defending the country against all the dangers, including state corruption.

“Anyone who has evidence against us can resort to the judiciary,” Sayyed Nasrallah went on to say in response to accusations that Hezbollah is involved in corruption.

Sayyed Nasrallah also stressed that Hezbollah supports and is ready to cooperate with all the political parties who are after fighting corruption, citing an example of the Loyalty to Resistance parliamentary bloc’s members who withdrew draft laws in favor of similar ones submitted by other MP’s.

Hezbollah does not seek keeping on the front lines in the anti-corruption battle, according to his eminence who called on all the parties that honestly aim at eradicating this crisis to take the lead in this regard.

Sayyed Nasrallah emphasized that Hezbollah is not afraid of waging this anti-corrupt war lonely, calling for avoiding betting on the party’s despair and exhaustion.

Hezbollah Leader said that the counter-attack on the party was expected to be launched who were involved in corruption files, stressing that this would not be able to stop the anti-corruption campaign.

Sayyed Nasrallah also said that similar pressures were exerted on the Resistance during its long journey which started in 1982, adding that a lot of people did not trust its ability to achieve victories.

Sayyed Nasrallah said that all insults and sectarian threats would never be able to stop Hezbollah anti-corruption battle, emphasizing that the party will do all what is needed to pursue its aim.

“You can expect everything from Hezbollah in this battle because it is necessary and aims at saving the country from the thieves.”

Sayyed Nasrallah added that Hezbollah started with the two files of inaccurate financial records at the Finance Ministry between 1993 and 2017 and the fruitless money borrowing which overburdens the country’s financial situation.

“The remarks voiced by the Finance Ministry’s director general should be looked into by the judiciary,” Sayyed Nasrallah pointed out, referring to Alain Bifani’s press conference about the issue of the state’s financial accounts between the years 1993 and 2017.

“Hezbollah would be a hypocrite party if it ignores the financial accounts file, and anyone who seeks to sideline this file would be a hypocrite,” his eminence added.

Sayyed Nasrallah highlighted that Hezbollah campaign has achieved certain targets, including gaining a national consensus pertaining fighting corruption, rejecting the futile money borrowing and following the state budget.

Stressing that the anti-corruption campaign will take a long time, Sayyed Nasrallah confirmed that Hezbollah, in cooperation with all the honest political parties, will protect its aim.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

