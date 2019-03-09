UNDER SIEGE BUT UNDETERRED, YEMEN’S ANSARULLAH RALLIES FOR VENEZUELA AND CONDEMNS US-ZIONIST AGGRESSION

Posted on by martyrashrakat

by Jonathan Azaziah

As usual, leave it to Yemen’s Mighty, Mighty Ansarullah to show the entire planet–especially the increasingly apathetic Arab-Muslim part of it–what principled Anti-Imperialism, unrelenting Anti-Zionism and true Striking Star Solidarity with another oppressed nation look like. Last week, Yemen’s defenders held a massive rally for Venezuela, condemning US-Zionist aggression against the Bolivarian Revolution in the harshest possible terms and letting Nicolas Maduro know that he, as well as the Venezuelan people, have friends, comrades and family on Yemeni soil. The Ansarullahis mocked the Tangerine Terrorist Donald Trump. They trampled upon the American and ‘Israeli’ flags. They displayed portraits of Nicolas Maduro and El Comandante Hugo Chavez (rip). Nasserists and socialists of various types joined in–an example of the Houthiyeen putting politics aside for the sake of fighting the Imperium. Pictures of Fidel Castro (rip) could be seen too. The Yemeni and Venezuela flags were rocked together in a sea of Sarkhas. Beauty doesn’t even come close to describing it.

The Yemeni Islamic Resistance’s stance isn’t groundbreaking obviously, as its opposition to all forms of US-‘Israeli’ malevolence is visceral–just look at the second and third lines of its aforementioned Sarkha. Still, it is simply inspiring beyond inspiring because the Saudi-UAE war on Yemen, executed on behalf of Washington and “Tel Aviv”, still rages. The bombing and besieging continue. The suffering of tens of millions of starving Yemenis has not ended or even been alleviated a bit. But in the midst of this Zionist-imposed carnage, they take time out to express their unwavering backing of other Moustazafeen under attack a few continents away. Every single time one thinks that they’ve seen the pinnacle of the Yemeni people’s humbleness, grace, steadfastness and resistance, they find a way to show us that we need to adjust our vision, because another pinnacle can and has been reached.

With Ansarullah weighing in for Venezuela, it now joins its brother in arms, the Lebanese Islamic Resistance of Hizbullah. Also the Syrian Arab Republic. The Islamic Republic of Iran, certainly. We shan’t forget Iraqi Islamic group Harakat Hizbullah al-Nujaba. Orthodox Christian Russia too. Among others. Compare this lineup to those backing Guaido the Gusano and his barely-alive, completely-fraudulent puppet regime–we’re talking every Zio-Imperialist capital and collaborationist stooge on Earth. Sayyed Abdul Malik al-Houthi’s men speaking for Venezuela only solidifies that the Bolivarians’ struggle is a righteous one–’cause ain’t nobody more righteous and Mouqawamistic than Yemen’s guardians. Viva Ansarullah. Viva Venezuela. May they both prevail over their oppressors quicker than we can scream, “Allahu Akbar. Death to America. Death to ‘Israel’. Curse be on the Jews. Victory to Islam.” Ameen.

