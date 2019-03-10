Al-Quds International Foundation Calls for Rejecting all Forms of Normalization with Zionist Enemy

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Source

Saturday, 09 March 2019

DAMASCUS- Presidential Political and Media Advisor Bouthaina Shaaban said that Syria’s martyrs who have died in the battle against terrorism and its supporters are the martyrs of Palestine, because targeting Syria is a direct targeting of the Palestinian cause, SANA reported.

Shaaban was speaking at a press conference following the meeting of Al-Quds International Foundation’s board of secretaries at Dama Rose Hotel on Saturday.

Shaaban, the chairperson of the Foundation, said that what the people of the region have faced during the past years aimed to end the conflict with the Israeli enemy and turn it to another direction that serves the enemy’s interests, emphasizing that Palestine will remain the compass guiding the struggle, according to SANA.

She said that the terrorism which hit Syria and is also hitting Yemen, Iraq, and Libya originated from the Zionist enemy that was helping the terrorists, noting that the terrorists seek to fragment the region and carry out the objectives set by the enemy.

Shabban saluted the Palestinian people, captives, children, women, and men who are standing fast in Al-Aqsa Mosque in Palestine.

Members of the Foundation’s board of secretaries called for rejecting all forms of normalization with the Zionist enemy, asserting their support for the Lebanese national resistance and their rejection of all attempts by the Western powers to undermine it.

They called on the Arab and Islamic peoples and international institutions to be aware of the existential dangers facing occupied Al-Quds and the necessity of taking urgent action to support it.

