EVA BARTLETT ON “THE SILENCED VOICES OF THE SYRIAN PEOPLE”

In February 2019, I joined a very informative panel of journalists and activists speaking on a variety of current and important issues, including control of media and their role in war propagandizing–along with NGOs, Syria, the White Helmets, and much more. I traveled after that panel and have been busy working on a number of things since, so didn’t have the chance to share this till now.

Here is my segment, during which I present examples of Syrian voices ignored by media and some of media’s blatant lies, contrasting what I saw and heard on the ground on 11 trips to Syria.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fVsVrhu4OQU

Please also see these incredible presentations:

Patrick Henningsen, War – the ultimate goal of all propaganda

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ntyPWXj9anY

Vanessa Beeley -The tale of the White Helmets in the Western media,on the ground in Syria and beyond

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oDD0BBNC_mA

Related links (chronological order of mention):

-Talk With American-Syrians in Latakia, part 1

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oc2HRk42O-w

-Talk With American-Syrians in Latakia, part 2

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WvFeGIoISLo

-Father Frans van der Lugt quote

https://dissidentvoice.org/2015/10/deconstructing-the-nato-narrative-on-syria/

-Dr Hussam al Samman, Madaya anecdote

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DHhvSvl4XCs

-Dr Amer Ghantous on media lies around Daraa

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SMtz25fCTEo

-Dr Amer Ghantous full interview

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xwr7RcyG7WI

-Madaya starvation:

https://www.mintpressnews.com/order-returns-to-western-syria-civilians-recount-horrors-rebel-rule/232380/

-men from Madaya speak on terrorists hoarding food, starving civilians

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L-Ktf7UkHx8

-al-Waer, Dec 2015, food and supplies entering al-Waer

https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=1109530025723657&set=a.1128530780490248.1073741883.100000000104830

-Homs starvation and words of civilians:

https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2014/07/08/liberated-homs-residents-challenge-notion-of-revolution/

-Douma—terrorist rule, CW lies

https://www.rt.com/op-ed/429349-syrians-tell-terrorists-white-helmets/

https://www.rt.com/op-ed/428514-douma-civilians-chemical-hoax/

Douma Medical Student Testimony Contradicts Mainstream and White Helmets Chemical Accusations

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wx3I8S9ih1M

A look at a part of the labyrinth of tunnels built by the terrorists formerly occupying Douma

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UlmRdYTSjPE

https://www.independent.co.uk/voices/syria-chemical-attack-gas-douma-robert-fisk-ghouta-damascus-a8307726.html

-Omran Daqneesh lies & exploitation

http://www.mintpressnews.com/mintpress-meets-father-iconic-aleppo-boy-says-media-lied-son/228722/

https://www.rt.com/op-ed/391958-aylan-omran-child-victims-syria-propaganda/

Omran Daqneesh Father on boy’s mild injuries

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MpL6jETGvvI

https://www.rt.com/op-ed/401994-omran-aleppo-boy-syria/

-Daraa hospital and school damage & terrorist snipers proximity, May 2018

https://www.facebook.com/EvaBoBeeva/posts/1925005744176077

https://www.facebook.com/EvaBoBeeva/posts/1925893510753967

https://twitter.com/EvaKBartlett/status/1011971483961307136

-Daraa September 2018

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b-busuQHngc

-Foua & Kafraya suffering:

https://21stcenturywire.com/2016/09/06/syria-the-children-of-kafarya-and-foua-are-crying-in-the-dark/

-Zahraa, Homs:Where is the West’s compassion & condemnation following terror attacks in Middle East?

https://www.rt.com/op-ed/330702-terrorism-west-hypocrisy-syria/

-university hospital children injured by terrorist attacks

https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2015/03/03/university-hospital-damascus-meeting-victims-of-western-backed-mortar-and-rocket-terrorism/

-mortar terrorism

https://zeroanthropology.net/2014/09/11/the-terrorism-we-support-in-syria-a-first-hand-account-of-the-use-of-mortars-against-civilians/

-Lyse Doucet/BBC dishonest journalism

https://www.rt.com/op-ed/408618-syria-war-propaganda-media-west/

-Mhardeh

https://www.mintpressnews.com/mhardeh-a-call-from-a-martyred-christian-town-for-syrias-full-liberation/250281/

https://www.globalresearch.ca/mhardeh-a-syrian-christian-town-besieged-and-targeted-by-the-west/5659638

Mhardeh: Shadi Shehda on his murdered children, mother, and wife, killed by terrorists in Idlib

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OVSyWz–e5c

-Aleppo normal life

Life in Old Aleppo, around the historic Citadel

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZqtTjbrm4Ec

old Aleppo shop owner: Just leave us in peace and we will re-build

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nfopq-QLYHQ

Fares Shehabi on improved life in Aleppo since liberation

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sz22FUMViLs

Fares Shehabi: Aleppo Factory Defying al Qaeda An Example of Rising Up Undefeated

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g2uyKdrpBLc&t=6s

Old Aleppo: November 2016 Terrorist Snipers Vs Today’s Peace

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qPMTXEZcIiE

Signs of Reconstruction Among the Destruction in Old Aleppo

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k7lKj5AeVm8

Syrian Independent MP on Western Sanctions: “They are directly affecting the Syrian people”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=419PwNIFjuI

From A Main Square in Aleppo That Was Sniped & Bombed By “Moderate” Terrorists

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xyHB0f3DdZ4&

Aleppo Taxi Driver and Singer 🙂

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j7UOaN214tQ

Ibrahim, an Aleppo Resident, Speaks About Experiences as Syrian Army Volunteer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l_f13cJGJrQ&

Shops Re-Opened in Old Aleppo

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_BbRgYhYDrk

Reconstruction in Aleppo

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CiMgNbLDCG0

Lively Clothes Market, Aleppo–The City That Did NOT Fall

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dmgq5uU5UVM

Steadfast Syrian Taxi Driver: I love my Country, Leadership, Army

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H43oanu7MyQ

