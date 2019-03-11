Soleil de la Palestine (Sun of Palestine) – Beautiful Song For The Children of Palestine

Rebel Voice

This video contains one of the most beautiful and uplifting songs you will hear for many a day. It focuses on the children of Palestine, the most vulnerable targets of an out-of-control Israeli regime who regularly brutalize, abduct, injure and kill these little ones.

This song is good enough to top the charts. The lyrics are in the beautiful French language which only adds to the gentle nature of the song. Rebel Voice asks that you share this video widely and, if possible, contribute to the charity responsible for it. They help the long-suffering children of Palestine. What better reason does one need than that?