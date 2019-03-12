Fighting Terrorism Intellectually and Ideologically Is More Important than Fighting It Militarily

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Sunday, 10 March 2019

DAMASCUS, (ST)– President Bashar Al-Assad has reiterated that the war on terrorism in Syria is part of a broader war in the international arena and that terrorism can’t be limited in a specific geographic area, because distance has never been a barrier hindering the expansion of extremist mentality.

President Al-Assad made the remarks during his meeting on Sunday with China’s Assistant Foreign Minister Chen Xiaodong and the accompanying delegation. Talks during the meeting dealt with the strong and historical relations between Syria and China and the need to consolidate coordination and cooperation in the political, military, economic, cultural and technological domains.

“It is not enough to fight terrorism militarily…fighting it intellectually and ideologically is more important,” President al-Assad said.

The war on Syria has started to take a new form based on sieges and economic war, President Al-Assad affirmed, pointing out that the tools of the international politics have changed today, and the differences that had previously been resolved through dialogue are now being addressed in a different method based on boycotts, withdrawal of ambassadors, economic siege, and the use of terrorism.

He stressed that combating terrorism will lead to a political solution in the end, and that any talk of political solutions while terrorism spreads is an illusion and a deception.

The Chinese guest official, on his part, said that China has a strategic long-term view regarding relations with Syria, stressing that thanks to the steadfastness of the Syrian leadership and people, the situation on the ground has started to improve.

He voiced his country’s readiness to keep supporting Syria and providing it with all forms of support.

Within the same context, Deputy Premier, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, during his meeting with Xiaodong and the accompanying delegation, affirmed that Syria welcomes China’s participation in the program of reconstructing what the terrorist war on Syria has destroyed, expressing the government’s keenness on providing necessary facilitations to the Chinese companies in this regard.

Al-Moallem hailed the political and humanitarian support that have been provided by China to Syria, noting that this support has contributed to the steadfastness of the Syrian people over the past years.

The Chinese senior diplomat stressed his country’s keenness on boosting bilateral relations with Syria in all domains, including in economy.

He pointed out that China will take part in reconstruction and will continue to provide humanitarian aid to help the Syrians withstand the crisis.

Hamda Mustafa

Related News

