US Senator Says to Lobby Trump to Recognize Occupied Golan Heights

Posted on March 12, 2019 by martyrashrakat

Source

March 12, 2019

Netanyahu Graham Friedman

Republican US Senator Lindsey Graham said on Monday he would lobby the administration of US President Donald Trump to recognize the occupied Golan Heights as belonging to the Zionist entity.

Graham spoke during a tour of the plateau, captured from Syria during the 1967 Middle East War, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The Zionist entity effectively annexed the Golan in 1981, in a move not recognized internationally, when it adopted legislation that applied its laws to the area.

“There is no construct I can imagine now or any time in the future for the state of Israel to give the Golan up,” Graham told reporters.

Graham said he would talk to Trump about recognizing Golan as part of the Zionist regime as it was “inconceivable that Israel could ever give it to anyone given the threats Israel faces.”

In 2017, Trump recognized Al-Quds as the Israeli capital, angering Palestinians along with Muslim and Arab people who consider Jerusalem a holy city.

SourceAgencies

Related Videos

 

Advertisements

Filed under: Golan Heights, Netanyahu, Syria, USA, War on Syria, Zionist entity |

« »

One Response

  1. Pikos Apikos, on March 12, 2019 at 5:53 pm said:

    Reblogged this on penelopap.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: