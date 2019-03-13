israeli (apartheid state) Soldiers Who Beat Detained Palestinians Are Part of a Bigger Evil

Posted on March 13, 2019 by michaellee2009

Israeli Soldiers Who Beat Detained Palestinians Are Part of a Bigger Evil

Most moral army in the world? Keep tripping

Advertisements

Filed under: Israeli Aggression, Jewish Mentality, Jewish violence, Jewishness, Nazi Israel, Netanyahu, Palestine |

«

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: