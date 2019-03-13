Nazis didn’t like Jazz, the Corbynites are following their path…

Posted on by samivesusu

March 13, 2019 / Gilad Atzmon

In the last three years we saw the Labour party suspending and harassing its own party members for thought crimes. Now the purge is escalating, the party is now terrorising private citizens. I seem to be their prime target. My crime, I told the truth…

https://youtu.be/dUPJUx2ZVHo

See you at the Vortex this weekend

To Book on line:

Fri March 15 click here

Sat March 16 Click here

