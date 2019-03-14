Church Affairs Committee condemns acquittal of israelis (jewish terrorists) torching Jerusalem church

Posted on by michaellee2009

Church Affairs Committee condemns acquittal of Israelis torching Jerusalem church

JERUSALEM (Ma’an) — The Higher Presidential Committee for Church Affairs in Palestine condemned the decision of an Israeli court to acquit two Israeli settlers, for torching Jerusalem’s Dormition Abbey in February 2016, on the basis of “insufficient evidence,” on Tuesday.

The committee said in a press release that the Israeli court’s decision is a “deviation from justice, even in the courts, when it comes to convicting Jews while arresting young Palestinians without charge or evidence or trials and for long periods of times that can reach dozens of years.”

The committee added that these racist and subversive actions by extremist Israelis under the protection of the courts and the Israeli government will lead to the creation of future Israeli generations molded with ideas and actions hostile toward the Palestinians.

One of the Israeli settlers, Yinon Reuveni, 23, was also accused of arson of the Church of the Multiplication of the Loaves and Fishes at Tabgha, on the shores of the Sea of Galilee, in June 2015

