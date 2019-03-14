Church Affairs Committee condemns acquittal of israelis (jewish terrorists) torching Jerusalem church

Church Affairs Committee condemns acquittal of Israelis torching Jerusalem church
JERUSALEM (Ma’an) — The Higher Presidential Committee for Church Affairs in Palestine condemned the decision of an Israeli court to acquit two Israeli settlers, for torching Jerusalem’s Dormition Abbey in February 2016, on the basis of “insufficient evidence,” on Tuesday.
The committee said in a press release that the Israeli court’s decision is a “deviation from justice, even in the courts, when it comes to convicting Jews while arresting young Palestinians without charge or evidence or trials and for long periods of times that can reach dozens of years.”
Filed under: Jewish terrorism, Jewish violence, Netanyahu, Palestine, Settlements and settlers |
Leave a Reply