Turkey urges world to react against israeli (apartheid state) aggression

Turkey urges world to react against Israeli aggression

Israeli police officers take a man into custody near the Dome of the Rock mosque at Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem on 12 March 2019. [Press Office of Jerusalem Islamic Foundations /Handout – Anadolu Agency]

Turkey’s foreign minister on Tuesday called on the global community to stand against Israeli aggression in the sacred places of Islam, Anadolu Agency reports.

“Unfortunately, today, Israel’s aggression has increased with encouragement from the US We talk about all these issues and will not give up our sacred and national causes,” Mevlut Cavusoglu said, speaking at a public gathering in the Mediterranean province of Antalya.

Referring to raids in East Jerusalem’s flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque complex, he said: “It is time to put a stop to Israel’s recklessness. We can’t tolerate brazen attacks on our holy places and the world must react to this.”

Turkey is only Muslim country defending Jerusalem: FM

The top diplomat stressed Turkey and other countries of the world respect places of worship for followers of different religions.

However, Israel did not follow the same policy given the aggression in Palestine, he added.

He said Turkey has transformed into a globally acknowledged brand in tourism, adding: “Let us maintain this [trend] so that our shopkeepers and citizens thrive.”

Cavusoglu went on to say that Turkey attracted numerous tourists from many different countries with Germans taking the lead.

READ: Israeli forces attack Palestinian worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque

“People from different countries spend their holidays here; there are tourists who buy houses here,” he said, underlining Turkey’s goal was to host up to 100 million people.

Tension has mounted in Jerusalem since last month, when Israeli police briefly sealed the Al-Aqsa compound’s Al-Rahma Gate, located adjacent to the eastern wall of the Old City, sparking angry Palestinian demonstrations.

In the weeks since, the Israeli authorities have banned scores of Palestinians — including religious officials — from entering the Al-Aqsa, which for Muslims represents the world’s third holiest site.