Nasrallah on the End of US Hegemony: Trump will Leave the Middle East and Abandon his Allies

March 11, 2019
Interview of Sayed Hassan Nasrallah, Hezbollah Secretary General, with Ghassan Ben Jeddou, founder of the pan-Arab and anti-imperialist Al-Mayadeen channel, January 26, 2019.
This live interview, much expected in Israel and the Arab world, lasted for more than 3 hours.
Translation: unz.com/sayedhasan
