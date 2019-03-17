Nasrallah on the End of US Hegemony: Trump will Leave the Middle East and Abandon his Allies

March 11, 2019

Interview of Sayed Hassan Nasrallah, Hezbollah Secretary General, with Ghassan Ben Jeddou, founder of the pan-Arab and anti-imperialist Al-Mayadeen channel, January 26, 2019.

This live interview, much expected in Israel and the Arab world, lasted for more than 3 hours.

Donate as little as you can to support this work and subscribe to the Facebook Page and Dailymotion Channel to get around censorship.