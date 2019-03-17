One Zionist Soldier Dead, Three Injured in Areil Settlement

Posted on by indigoblue76

March 17, 2019

One Zionist soldier was killed in a stab attack in Ariel settlement in northern Salfit, according to Israeli media outlets which also reported that the attacker seized the soldier’s gun and shot injured one other soldier and two settlers.

The Israeli occupation forces rushed to the scene and cordoned off the area, according to the reports.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

