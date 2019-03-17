One Zionist Soldier Dead, Three Injured in Areil Settlement

March 17, 2019
One Zionist soldier was killed in a stab attack in Ariel settlement in northern Salfit, according to Israeli media outlets which also reported that the attacker seized the soldier’s gun and shot injured one other soldier and two settlers.
The Israeli occupation forces rushed to the scene and cordoned off the area, according to the reports.
Source: Al-Manar English Website
مراسل الميادين يفيد يمقتل 3 إسرائيليين وإصابة عدد من المستوطنين بإطلاق نار قرب مستوطنة أريئيل في الضفة الغربية، وقوات الاحتلال تصدر تعليمات بإغلاق بوابات عدد من المستوطنات في الضفة خلال ملاحقة منفذي العملية.