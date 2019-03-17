One Zionist Soldier Dead, Three Injured in Areil Settlement

Posted on March 17, 2019 by indigoblue76

Source

March 17, 2019

Capture

One Zionist soldier was killed in a stab attack in Ariel settlement in northern Salfit, according to Israeli media outlets which also reported that the attacker seized the soldier’s gun and shot injured one other soldier and two settlers.

The Israeli occupation forces rushed to the scene and cordoned off the area, according to the reports.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

Advertisements

Filed under: Nazi Israel, Palestine, Palestinian Resistance, Popular Resistance |

«

2 Responses

  1. Pikos Apikos, on March 17, 2019 at 8:30 am said:

    Reblogged this on penelopap.

    Reply
  2. uprootedpalestinians, on March 17, 2019 at 7:37 am said:

    مراسل الميادين يفيد يمقتل 3 إسرائيليين وإصابة عدد من المستوطنين بإطلاق نار قرب مستوطنة أريئيل في الضفة الغربية، وقوات الاحتلال تصدر تعليمات بإغلاق بوابات عدد من المستوطنات في الضفة خلال ملاحقة منفذي العملية.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: