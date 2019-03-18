Art of Resistance – an interview with Oliver Weindling

Posted on March 18, 2019 by samivesusu

March 17, 2019  /  Gilad Atzmon

Once again elements within Labour and Corbyn’s closest political ring have been caught performing vile authoritarian symptoms trying to interfere with the arts and freedom of expression. In the last two weeks Momentum, Jewdas and Guardian Journalist Owen Jones joined forces in an attempt to intimidate a London jazz club. Not only did they fail, their campaign backfired on a humongous scale. In this video I interview Oliver Weindling, Vortex Club’s director. I asked Oli about his family background and about his take on the recent assault on British artists and elementary freedoms.

I urge you to log in to All About Jazz https://www.allaboutjazz.com/ and give your vote to the Vortex (and also support other British jazz clubs: 606, Ronnies, Pizza Express, The Bear Inn and many others).

Filed under: Britain, British Hypocrisy, Freedom of Speach, Gilad Atzmon, Jeremy Corbyn, Labour Party

  1. Pikos Apikos, on March 18, 2019 at 7:01 am said:

    Reblogged this on penelopap.

