Hero of Salfit Operation Assassinated by ‘Israeli’ forces

Posted on March 20, 2019 by martyrashrakat

By Staff, Agencies

‘Israeli’ occupation forces assassinated the Palestinian hero who carried out the heroic Salfit operation in the central part of the occupied West Bank at the weekend, which killed an Israeli soldier as well as a rabbi and severely injured a settler.

In further details, ‘Israeli’ media reported that 19-year-old Omar Amin Abu Lila was martyred during a shootout in the village of Abwein, located about 37 kilometers north of Ramallah, late on Tuesday night after special units of the Zionist forces surrounded the house he was in.

The development came a day after the occupation army and Shin Bet security service arrested relatives of Abu Lila, a resident of the village of Az-Zawiya, and mapped the family’s house in preparation of a possible demolition.

In response, dozens of young Palestinians confronted ‘Israeli’ forces, with local reports saying several were wounded as ‘Israeli’ troops opened fire at the protesters.

In another attack, two young Palestinian men were shot dead by ‘Israeli’ soldiers near the outskirts of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus.

Witnesses told Palestinian Safa news agency that an ‘Israeli’ military bulldozer hit a car, which was carrying the Palestinians, and then ‘Israeli’ soldiers engaged them with direct fire.

The enemy’s forces also prevented Palestinian paramedics and ambulances from reaching the area.

The two young Palestinian martyrs were later identified as 21-year-old Raed Hashim Hamdan and Zaid Anad Mohammed Nuri, 20.

