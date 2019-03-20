Lebanon’s General Security Arrests Lebanese-Canadian for Collaboration with Israeli Enemy

Posted on March 20, 2019 by martyrashrakat

March 19, 2019

General Security

The General Security indicated Tuesday that it had apprehended a Lebanese-Canadian individual for collaboration with the Israeli enemy and the collect of information for the enemy’s intelligence services.

“Within the frame of its fight against espionage for the Israeli enemy entity and the dismantlement of its rings inside Lebanon, the General Directorate of the General Security has arrested Lebanese-Canadian F.G., born 1978, upon the notice of the military prosecution,” the GS said in a statement.

“During interrogations, the detainee admitted the following:
– In 2013, he had been recruited by Lebanese fugitive spy N.G., who currently chairs a division in the enemy’s intelligence Unit 504;
– He had been tasked with recruiting Lebanese people to infiltrate into Hezbollah’s support milieu and collect security information for the enemy intelligence, including tips on Israeli air force navigator Ron Arad;
– Preparing to enter the occupied Palestinian lands,” the statement read.

SourceNNA

Related

Advertisements

Filed under: Arab Zionists, Lebanon, MOSSAD, Terrorism, Zionist entity |

« »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: